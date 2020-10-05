BWW review and previews: BLANK CANVAS'S LIVE THEATRE, CPH PLANS FOR 20-21, DR. FAUCI'S THEATRE MESSAGE and more….



BLANK CANVAS'S STILL STANDING DELIGHTS BRINGS LIVE THEATER TO CLE

On September 11 and 12, Blank Canvas Theatre held a live multimedia drive-in theater experience in the parking lot of their 78th Street Studios' home.

Using a series of windows in the building, accented with spotlights and special effects, director Pat Ciamacco cobbled together 16 songs that were intended to be "catchy, memorable and entertaining," into a one-hour audience pleasing performance.

Both showings were sold out.

The cast (Tasha Brandt, Eric Fancher, Madeline Krucek, Kate Leight Michaleski, Pat Miller, Julie Penzvalto, Danny Simpson, Michael Snider, Ned Spear and Darius Stubs) presented songs including "Pinball Wizard," "We Beseech Thee," "Where Do I Go," "I'm Going Home" and "Beautiful City." The evening concluded with the affirming "I'm Still Standing."

The band included musical director Bradley Wyner, Matthew Dolan, Rachel Woods, Jesse Hodgson, Joe Parker, Jason Stebleton and Pat Boland.

Ryan Wolf was the stage manager, Luke Scattergood designed the costumes, Richard Ingraham designed the sound and Monica Marie Salopeck designed the projections.

The audience, seated in their cars, which were appropriately distanced 6-feet apart, honked appreciation (2 beeps max) following each song and at the conclusion of the program.

Ciamacco's message: "Tonight's production isn't a traditional revue. Hell, it's more like therapy. Everyone involved in making this show happen needs this. We need to create and shout into the void. While performing through windows isn't normal, or ideal, we cannot be more thankful to be doing LIVE THEATRE!"

••••••••••••••••••

CPH HAS ZOOM MEET AND GREET

The Tony Award winning Cleveland Play House, along with the rest of the theater world, has experienced an angst-filled existence since March 13, 2020, when theatres went black.

It was the purpose of the CPH Donor Meet and Greet to explain that while they are not able to present productions on their stages, they are finding creative ways to continue their work, albeit virtual for now.

Artistic Director Laura Kepley and a number of her staff spent an hour sharing the latest news about the on-going artistic and educational programs and those planned for the organization's 105thseason.

Since, the show must go on, as of now, the 2020-2021 season will be all digital. That might change if the pandemic is contained and Actors Equity, the union for professional actors, can relax its restrictions on under what conditions actors may perform.

The organization's educational theater programs, though curtailed, continue.

Starting September 17, the theatre will be presenting THIRD WEDNESDAY, a 90 virtual session featuring guest stars, performances and conversations. For information and tickets go to:https://www.clevelandplayhouse.com/shows/2020/theatre-thursday-sep-17