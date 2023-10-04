Anthony Parnther & Sameer Patel Join List Of CIM Orchestra Guest Conductors In Fall 2023

The CIM Orchestra will collaborate with two new artists this fall.

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Institute of Music announced that Anthony Parnther and Sameer Patel have joined a slate of guest conductors this fall that includes CIM visiting faculty JoAnn Falletta, music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Kalena Bovell, winner of the 2024 Sphinx Medal of Excellence; and student Jake Taniguchi.

Orchestra students also work with conductor Harry Davidson, music director of CIM Opera Theater. Details are below.

“Guest conductors bring a wealth of fresh ideas and inspiration,” said Scott Harrison, CIM's Executive Vice President & Provost. “I have no doubt that CIM's orchestral students will benefit artistically and pedagogically from the opportunity to collaborate with Anthony Parnther and Sameer Patel.”

Anthony Parnther is music director of the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra and regularly leads the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra, including last year at Carnegie Hall and this season at Chicago's Symphony Center. An accomplished bassoonist as well as a conductor, he is a regular guest with orchestras across the U.S. and has achieved distinction in a wide array of genres, notably film music, where his credits include several popular titles. He was a member of the guest faculty at CIM for the 2022-23 academic year.

Parnther will conduct a revised Nov. 15 program at Severance Music Center featuring Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Ballade in A Minor, Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, and the Sibelius Violin Concerto, with student soloist Yumiko Yumiba, a recent winner of CIM's Concerto Competition.

Sameer Patel is the newly appointed music director of the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus and artistic director of the San Diego Youth Symphony. Formerly, he served for six seasons as associate conductor of the Sun Valley Music Festival and was associate conductor of the San Diego Symphony. His current calendar includes engagements with The Florida Orchestra and the Omaha Symphony.

Patel will lead a rescheduled program in CIM's Kulas Hall Dec. 2 featuring Dvorak's Carnival Overture, Ruth Crawford Seeger's Andante for Strings, Anna Clyne's Color Field, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 6. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit cim.edu/events.

CIM ORCHESTRA'S FALL 2023 CALENDAR:

Wednesday, October 11

7:30pm | Kulas Hall

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Jake Taniguchi, conductor, student artist

COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Four Novelletten, Op. 52

STILL Mother and Child (1943)

STRAVINSKY Apollon Musagète (rev. 1947)

Friday, October 20

7:30pm | Kulas Hall

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

JoAnn Falletta, guest conductor

Kulas Foundation Visiting Artist

Micah Kroeker, trombone, student artist

NABORS Upon Daybreak (2022)

DAVID Concertino for Trombone in E-flat Major, Op. 4

PROKOFIEV Suite from Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64

Sunday, October 29

2pm | Severance Music Center

Halloween Spooktacular

Presented by The Cleveland Orchestra

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Kalena Bovell, guest conductor

Kulas Foundation Visiting Artist

Wednesday, November 15

7:30pm | Severance Music Center

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Anthony Parnther, guest conductor

Kulas Foundation Visiting Artist

Yumiko Yumiba, violin, student artist

COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Ballade in A minor, Op. 33

SIBELIUS Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47

Saturday, December 2

7:30pm | Kulas Hall

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Sameer Patel, guest conductor

Kulas Foundation Visiting Artist

DVOŘÁK Carnival Overture, Op. 92

SEEGER Andante for Strings (1938)

CLYNE Color Field (2020)

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68, “Pastoral”

