Anthony Parnther & Sameer Patel Join List Of CIM Orchestra Guest Conductors In Fall 2023

The CIM Orchestra will collaborate with two new artists this fall. 

 

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Institute of Music announced that Anthony Parnther and Sameer Patel have joined a slate of guest conductors this fall that includes CIM visiting faculty JoAnn Falletta, music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Kalena Bovell, winner of the 2024 Sphinx Medal of Excellence; and student Jake Taniguchi. 

 

Orchestra students also work with conductor Harry Davidson, music director of CIM Opera Theater. Details are below.

 

“Guest conductors bring a wealth of fresh ideas and inspiration,” said Scott Harrison, CIM's Executive Vice President & Provost. “I have no doubt that CIM's orchestral students will benefit artistically and pedagogically from the opportunity to collaborate with Anthony Parnther and Sameer Patel.” 

 

Anthony Parnther is music director of the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra and regularly leads the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra, including last year at Carnegie Hall and this season at Chicago's Symphony Center. An accomplished bassoonist as well as a conductor, he is a regular guest with orchestras across the U.S. and has achieved distinction in a wide array of genres, notably film music, where his credits include several popular titles. He was a member of the guest faculty at CIM for the 2022-23 academic year.

 

Parnther will conduct a revised Nov. 15 program at Severance Music Center featuring Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Ballade in A Minor, Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, and the Sibelius Violin Concerto, with student soloist Yumiko Yumiba, a recent winner of CIM's Concerto Competition. 

 

Sameer Patel is the newly appointed music director of the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus and artistic director of the San Diego Youth Symphony. Formerly, he served for six seasons as associate conductor of the Sun Valley Music Festival and was associate conductor of the San Diego Symphony. His current calendar includes engagements with The Florida Orchestra and the Omaha Symphony.

 

Patel will lead a rescheduled program in CIM's Kulas Hall Dec. 2 featuring Dvorak's Carnival Overture, Ruth Crawford Seeger's Andante for Strings, Anna Clyne's Color Field, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 6. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit cim.edu/events

 

 

CIM ORCHESTRA'S FALL 2023 CALENDAR:

 

 

Wednesday, October 11

7:30pm | Kulas Hall

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Jake Taniguchi, conductor, student artist

COLERIDGE-TAYLOR  Four Novelletten, Op. 52

STILL  Mother and Child (1943)

STRAVINSKY  Apollon Musagète (rev. 1947)

 

Friday, October 20

7:30pm | Kulas Hall

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

JoAnn Falletta, guest conductor

  Kulas Foundation Visiting Artist

Micah Kroeker, trombone, student artist

NABORS  Upon Daybreak (2022)

DAVID  Concertino for Trombone in E-flat Major, Op. 4

PROKOFIEV  Suite from Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64

 

Sunday, October 29

2pm | Severance Music Center

Halloween Spooktacular

Presented by The Cleveland Orchestra

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Kalena Bovell, guest conductor

  Kulas Foundation Visiting Artist

 

Wednesday, November 15

7:30pm | Severance Music Center

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Anthony Parnther, guest conductor

  Kulas Foundation Visiting Artist 

Yumiko Yumiba, violin, student artist

COLERIDGE-TAYLOR  Ballade in A minor, Op. 33 

SIBELIUS  Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 

SHOSTAKOVICH  Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47

 

Saturday, December 2

7:30pm | Kulas Hall

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Sameer Patel, guest conductor

  Kulas Foundation Visiting Artist 

DVOŘÁK  Carnival Overture, Op. 92

SEEGER  Andante for Strings (1938)

CLYNE  Color Field (2020)

BEETHOVEN  Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68, “Pastoral” 

 

 

﻿Cleveland Institute of Music

The Cleveland Institute of Music empowers the world's most talented classical music students to fulfill their dreams and potential. Its graduates command the most celebrated and revered stages in the world as soloists, leading roles, chamber musicians, and ensemble members; compose meaningful, award-winning new repertoire; produce Grammy Award-winning recordings; and are highly sought-after teaching artists, administrators, and thought leaders. A testament to the excellence of a CIM education, more than half of the members of The Cleveland Orchestra are connected to CIM as members of the faculty, alumni, or both, and CIM alumni occupy hundreds of chairs in major orchestras worldwide. The school's increasingly diverse collegiate and pre-college student bodies benefit from access to world-renowned visiting artists, intensive study with CIM's stellar faculty, and the rich curriculum offered by CIM's partner, Case Western Reserve University. A leader among its peers, CIM is the largest presenter of free performances, masterclasses, and community concerts in the Midwest, hosting hundreds of events each year on campus and at locations regionwide, including Severance Music Center. Explore cim.edu to learn more.




