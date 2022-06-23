Actors Collaborative Toledo and The Village Players Theatre to Present BEN HUR and ROCKET MAN

Actors Collaborative Toledo and The Village Players Theatre will collaborate to present a duo of area premieres in July on The Village Players stage. Ben Hur by Patrick Barlow will be performed on July 22-24 and Rocket Man by Steven Dietz will be performed on July 29-31.

Ben Hur is based on one of the timeless stories of one of the best-selling books of the nineteenth century, this stage adaptation comically condenses the epic tale so that it can be told by just four actors. Directed by Irina Zaurov and featuring Lane Hakel, Eric Huffman, Joshua Keidan, and Aimee Reid. The story follows an amateur theatre troupe as they produce the massive tale of the fictional Jewish prince and merchant Judah Ben-Hur. Complete with chariot race, sea battle, and stage combat, Patrick Barlow weaves his compressed style popularized by The 39 Steps into one of the largest stories ever told.

Rocket Man is a serious comedy about the road not taken. Donny Rowan has placed everything he owns on his front lawn. Along with a sign that reads: "Here's my life. Make an offer." He has He has placed his E-Z Boy recliner in his attic underneath a skylight-where he can sit, staring at the stars. Somewhere in the universe, he believes, is a place where all the roads we never chose converge. Rocket Man explores one man's obsessive desire to find this "parallel world"-and the profound effect of his decision on his family and friends. Rocket Man is directed by Dave Nelms and features Heath Huber as Donny. The cast also includes Jeffrey Albright, Aubrey Hess, Jennifer Lake, and Marissa Rex.

Both shows will be performed on the Village Players Theatre located at 2740 Upton Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43606. Show times for Ben Hur are July 22 & 23, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. and July 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. and show times for Rocket Man are July 29 & 30, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. and July 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are can be purchased in advance at www.act419.org.