19th Annual Dia De Muertos Festival Returns to Cleveland's Detroit Shoreway Neighborhood in November

Celebrating 19 years of altar installations, arts & crafts, Latin food, live music, and FREE entertainment for all ages.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: THE WIZ (THE TOURING COMPANY) at Connor Palace Photo 3 Review: THE WIZ (THE TOURING COMPANY) at Connor Palace
The Cleveland Orchestra Raises $1.2 Million At Annual Gala Photo 4 The Cleveland Orchestra Raises $1.2 Million At Annual Gala

19th Annual Dia De Muertos Festival Returns to Cleveland's Detroit Shoreway Neighborhood in November

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT)/ Teatro Público de Cleveland (TPC), and Día de Muertos Ohio will present the 19th Annual Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Festival in Cleveland's Detroit Shoreway neighborhood on Saturday, November 4th from 11am to 10pm, to take place at Cleveland Public Theatre, 6205 Detroit Avenue, in the Gordon Square Arts District. / Todos los eventos se llevarán acabo en: Cleveland Public Theatre – Church, Parish Hall, & surrounding area 6205 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102.

A schedule of events is below/A continuación se muestra un calendario de eventos.

Parish Hall

12:00pm – 1:00pm,  Dueto Maravilla (Romantic Mexican popular songs)

1:00pm -  2:00pm,  Mi Quetzalenses (Marimba de Guatemala)

2:10pm -  2:40pm,   The Book of Life play – Garfield Heights H.S. Drama Club.

5:00pm -  5:30pm,   Danza Azteca Guadalupana

5:30pm -  6:30pm,    TBD

6:30pm -  8:00pm,   Rice & Beans Latin Jazz Band

8:00pm – 10:00pm,  Free Form Music

Church

1:00  pm – 2:00 pm,   Ricardo Morales Vivero (Guitar )

6:30  pm -  7:30 pm,   Ariel Clayton  (Violin)

Outdoors – Parade / Desfile (3:30 pm – 4:15 pm)

Grand Marshal / Gran Mariscal: Antonio Serna

Banner Leader / Bandera Líder: Olga Rosado / The fabulous group “Samba da Cidade” / El fabuloso grupo “Samba da Cidade”.

All parade participants are required to line-up at 2:30 pm / A todos los participantes en el desfile por favor de alinearse a las 2:30 pm.

Official Altars / Altares Oficiales

Robin Heinrich & Adam Carroll, Edna Fuentes-Casiano, Verónica Tomaschek, Tracy Doran, Terry Flores, Kole Robinson Brooks, Sheila Keller, María Froehlich, Deanne Conley, Lakeland Community College.

Cemetery Installation By / Instalaciones En El Cementerio Por:

Mark & Patty Jenks, Nina V. Huryn & Ted Olah, Ian Petroni, Mark Kmit, and Denajua Denajua (Costume Designer)

ABOUT “DAY OF THE DEAD”

Although its name may sound grim, the Día de los Muertos holiday has its origins in the Aztec rituals of Mexico and other indigenous tribes of Latin America. An internet search of “Día de los Muertos” will yield any number of links to websites explaining and promoting the holiday. But the primary elements of this celebration indicate that the special nature of the occasion is to honor one's ancestors and commemorate beloved ones who have passed. For the Aztecs and others with similar beliefs, honoring and calling upon the ancestors was integrated with harvest festivities, and gathering family to remember past family and friends with fondness and happy memories.

Traditional arts, flowers, food, music, dance, and fun are integral to the cultural mix, as are particular items specific to the holiday, such as the altars (ofrendas). Elements of the earth (salt), wind (cut paper decorations, papeles picados), fire (candles), and water are among the items included on some altars. However, the traditions and rituals are widely varied throughout Mexico, Latin America, Spain, and other countries. When the Spaniards conquered the New World, the indigenous holiday was commingled and integrated with the Catholic All Saints and All Souls Days.

The image of Catrina, the traditional “Lady of the Dead” goddess of the Aztecs, is a smiling skeleton. However gruesome or scary this or the idea of skulls is to Western culture, for the Aztecs skulls symbolized new life. Multiple colorful sculptures of candy skulls (calaveras) and skeletons (catrinas) are bursting with color and created with lighthearted and funny poses of the living. This deeply spiritual and yet exuberant celebration can often reflect more of an attitude about enjoying a higher level of consciousness and living life to the fullest.



RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
The Cleveland Orchestras Autograph Manuscript Of Mahlers Symphony No. 2 Will Be On Display Photo
The Cleveland Orchestra's Autograph Manuscript Of Mahler's Symphony No. 2 Will Be On Display at the Cleveland Museum Of Art

The Cleveland Orchestra announced the autograph manuscript of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection,” will be on view at the Cleveland Museum of Art from October 31, 2023, to February 11, 2024.

2
The Cleveland Orchestra Will Hold its First Sensory-Friendly Concert Photo
The Cleveland Orchestra Will Hold its First Sensory-Friendly Concert

The Cleveland Orchestra announced it will offer a sensory-friendly concert at Severance Music Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 4. Learnm ore about how to attend here!

3
Review: MAKE BELIEVE at Dobama Photo
Review: MAKE BELIEVE at Dobama

What did our critic think of MAKE BELIEVE at Dobama?

4
National Center for Choreography-Akron and University of Akron School of Dance Reveals 202 Photo
National Center for Choreography-Akron and University of Akron School of Dance Reveals 2023-24 Community Commissioning Residency Artists

The National Center for Choreography-Akron and the University of Akron School of Dance, Theatre, and Arts Administration have announced the artists for the 2023-24 Community Commissioning Residencies. Dance Heginbotham and BRKFST Dance Company will be in residence, sharing their talents with the Akron arts community. Read more about their upcoming projects and events.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
COYO Winter Concert in Cleveland COYO Winter Concert
Severance Music Center (2/18-2/18)
The Miraculous Mandarin in Cleveland The Miraculous Mandarin
Severance Music Center (1/11-1/13)
Holiday Brass Quintet in Cleveland Holiday Brass Quintet
Severance Music Center (12/15-12/16)
Caroline, or Change in Cleveland Caroline, or Change
Renaissance Theatre (5/24-6/02)
LITTLE WOMEN in Cleveland LITTLE WOMEN
Dobama Theatre (12/01-12/31)
AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN in Cleveland AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN
Dobama Theatre (1/26-2/18)
COYO Autumn Concert in Cleveland COYO Autumn Concert
Severance Music Center (11/12-11/12)
Cyrus Chestnut & Friends: A Charlie Brown Christmas in Cleveland Cyrus Chestnut & Friends: A Charlie Brown Christmas
Severance Music Center (12/08-12/08)
A FUGITIVE'SLESSON in Cleveland A FUGITIVE'SLESSON
Kennedy's, Playhouse Square (9/29-10/28)
A Christmas Carol—One Woman. A Whole Host of Characters. in Cleveland A Christmas Carol—One Woman. A Whole Host of Characters.
Renaissance Theatre (12/08-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You