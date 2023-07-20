Cleveland Public Theatre Launches 'Making Waves' 2023/24 Season

Cleveland Public Theatre’s (CPT) Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan has announced the 2023/2024 Season “Making Waves.”

“From the gorgeous poetry of Jaiie Dayo Aliya’s Our Lady of Common Sorrows to Rachel Bublitz’s raucous humor with a heart-wrenching core in Funny, Like an Abortion, from the highly anticipated U.S.A. premiere of legendary Israeli playwright Hanoch Levin’s world classic Requiem, to Tania Benites’ thriller Alter, to the daring, universal stories from the cast of Masrah Cleveland Al Arabi. This season is about making waves to incite ripples across our communities―getting out and living life, embracing our authentic selves, and asking ourselves and each other to level up. I can’t wait to be there with Cleveland to laugh a lot, cry, wonder, and sit in `that moment of silence when we know we have just witnessed something truly profound and remarkable.” ― Raymond Bobgan, executive artistic director

Cleveland Public Theatre 2023/2024 Season

Pandemonium 2023: Into the Depths

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Cleveland Public Theatre campus; 7:00pm to midnight; Tickets $180 ($100 tax deductible).

Cleveland Public Theatre’s 21st anniversary fundraising extravaganza transforms the CPT campus into a labyrinth of theatre, dance, visual, and performance art in every corner. Tickets are all-inclusive with local food, and complimentary drinks prepared by some of Cleveland’s most revered eateries. A feast for the eyes, mind, appetite, and imagination—proceeds benefit CPT’s groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs.

Each year an individual is selected to receive the Pan Award for outstanding philanthropic endeavors and achievements. This year’s honoree is Nic Barlage, CEO of Rock Entertainment Group, the group who own the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Reverie Oracle

Directed and created by Raymond Bobgan

September 22 & September 23, 2023

(Gordon Square Theatre)

FREE! (Donation suggested)

A long form improvisation of song, movement and poetry. Patrons may walk through this performance art exhibit for a few minutes or stop longer to watch the oracle unfold.

“Dreams reveal so much about who we are. Reverie Oracle is a collective dream of performers, who are engaged in a rigorous game where imaginary landscapes are embodied, poetry is given voice, and songs are shared.“― Raymond Bobgan

Our Lady of Common Sorrows

Written and directed by Jaiie Dayo Aliya

World Premiere

October 19 – November 4, 2023

(James Levin Theatre)

The assumed immaculate conception of a 15-year-old honor student incites a crisis of faith for her family. Fresh off a nearly sold-out run in CPT’s new play development series Test Flight 2023, award-winning playwright Jaiie Dayo Aliya takes us on a psychedelic ride where reality dances with fantasy, everyone is suspect, and big questions are asked about God, faith, and value of life.

يد الوصال The Outstretched Hand

Jointly created by Raymond Bobgan and Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي

World Premiere

November 15 – November 19, 2023

(Gordon Square Theatre)

Mira wants to move out of her parent’s home without losing her connection. Third Generation American Sami seeks travels overseas to connect with his roots. Hassan is breaking under the pressure of work, community commitments and his family needs here and overseas. These three young adults push against and pull towards their heritage, communities, and families, as they work towards becoming their full selves. The Outstretched Hand يد الوصال is about connections to our families, our heritage and ourselves.

About Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي

Cleveland Public Theatre believes when communities come together to share their stories, we grow a stronger and more vibrant city. Through Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي, Arabic-speaking communities of Cleveland share vital, life-affirming stories celebrating family, dignity, and freedom of expression. These stories affirm a rich heritage and seek to move Cleveland to shed preconceptions and stereotypes and grow empathy and understanding.

Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي is open to all people who share a heritage from Arabic-speaking cultures with an interest in theatre regardless of experience. The ensemble broadly includes third generation Americans, as well as recent arrivals, Muslims, Christians, and those of other faiths, who are curious and passionate.

Alter

Co-Produced with Teatro Público de Cleveland

Written by Tania Benites

Directed by Kari Barclay

World Premiere

February 8 – February 24, 2024

(James Levin Theatre)

Using a self-help book titled “Hypnosis for Self-Confidence,” customer service representative Maria seeks ultimate self-improvement to succeed in the corporate world. However, she soon discovers that the best version of herself may be her worst enemy.

A horror/thriller-genre-flavored fan-favorite that played to sold-out houses at CPT’s new play development series Test Flight 2023, this workplace dramedy returns to delight audiences.

In 2013, Cleveland Public Theatre launched Teatro Público de Cleveland (TPC), a local Latinx theatre company, whose work reflects the artistic goals, interests, and ideals of its members. The purpose of this theatre ensemble is to share the rich diversity and perspectives of the Latinx-Cleveland culture, and to fulfill CPT’s core mission.

Requiem

By Hanoch Levin

Directed by Raymond Bobgan

United States Premiere

March 14 – April 6, 2024

(Gordon Square Theatre)

Written by Israel’s most beloved playwright after a terminal diagnosis, Requiem dares to tackle the big questions “life and death” with poetry, frankness, a lot of humor. One old man embarks on a series of journeys to ward off death, failing to see all the life all around him, amidst the colorful characters he encounters along the way—an old medic, two drunks, three cherubs, and two prostitutes who dream of moving to Paris.

This ground-breaking United States premiere production resets the play in an American landscape and stars Cleveland’s renown actor and activist Peter Lawson Jones in the central role.

Funny, Like an Abortion

By Rachel Bublitz

Directed by Paige Conway

World Premiere

April 25 – May 11, 2024

(James Levin Theatre)

Monroe is planning a surprise party for her bestie Jude complete with decorations, chocolate cupcakes, puns and 20 giftbags full of surprises. However, the biggest surprise is that she’s planning to give herself a home-concocted abortion. Set in a future America where even saying the word “abortion” is a crime, this play is about loyalty, friendship, and the value of life.

A National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere.

Other Productions and Special Events

Día De Muertos

Saturday, November 4, 11:00am – 10:00pm.

CPT campus: Church, Parish Hall, & surrounding area.

Presented by Cleveland Public Theatre/Teatro Público de Cleveland & Día de Muertos Ohio.

Artistic Director: Héctor Castellanos Lara.

A vibrant cultural celebration for the whole family, the annual “Day of the Dead” honors the memory of those who have passed and is a treasured holiday in Mexico and throughout Latin America. Activities include indoor and outdoor art installations, a vendor fair, Latin food, live music, performances, and a colorful “Skulls & Skeletons” procession.

Teatro Público De Cleveland

Debut de Piezas Teatrales: Festival de Lecturas (A New Play Festival)

December 1- December 3, 2023

(James Levin Theatre)

This three-night event is a bilingual reading series that features a different play each night that shares perspectives from the Latinx community. Plays will be selected from local and national playwrights, with all plays under consideration for future production at Teatro Público de Cleveland.

Tease the Season: A Burlesque Holiday Spectacular

Conceived and produced by Bella Sin

December 7 – December 10, 2023

(Gordon Square Theatre)

An adults-only evening of burlesque, drag, aerials, live singers, comedy, and … more burlesque.

Bella Sin, known locally as the “Cleveland Burlesque Queen,” is a multi-award-winning performer and producer that has gained widespread recognition for her efforts in revitalizing the burlesque scene in Cleveland. They have been featured in multiple news outlets, both locally and nationally, for contributions to the art form and her efforts in creating a supportive community for burlesque performers in the city. Her innovative and inclusive approach to burlesque has drawn in performers from all backgrounds and experiences and has helped to elevate Cleveland as a hub for burlesque entertainment. Through her work, Bella Sin has become a leading figure in the burlesque community and a powerful advocate for the art form's continued growth and evolution.

Y-Haven Theatre Project

A partnership between Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven, a branch of the YMCA.

January 25 – January 28, 2024

(Gordon Square Theatre)

Y-Haven Theatre Project, a 25-year partnership between Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven, a branch of the YMCA when CPT collaborates with the clients of Y-Haven to create an original theatre production that shares powerful stories of recovery and personal triumph, capturing an authentic and emotional power as the cast shares their true-to-life experiences, often hidden from the world.

DanceWorks 2024

A five-week celebration of Northeast Ohio’s best in dance!

April 18 – May 11, 2024

(Gordon Square Theatre)

Every year, Cleveland Public Theatre welcomes Northeast Ohio’s most adventurous contemporary dance companies to the CPT stage for remarkable and premiere dance performances. The event has featured a mix of groups and styles such as ballet, modern, African, Indian, and even liturgical/praise dancing.

New Play Development

Test Flight 2024

March 7 – March 30, 2024

(James Levin Theatre)

Test Flight is a multi-week series that showcases new work by new and seasoned playwrights on its way to full production. The series provides artists with the keys to the theatre and the opportunity to co-produce original works-in-progress. It also encourages risk-taking and an entrepreneurial spirit towards creating new work while offering artists a structured support system. Writers learn firsthand how to be a producer and receive a small stipend and percentage of the box office.

Our Lady of Common Sorrows and Alter, which were part of last year’s festival, will have full runs this season. Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation just completed a successful National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere with its last stop in Chicago. Other past entries have gone on to New York’s Fringe Festival among other awards and honors.

The Dark Room

The Church at CPT

(Just east of the Gordon Square Theatre Box Office)

Cleveland Public Theatre

6407 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102

The 2nd Tuesday of each month (except September)

The Dark Room is an "open mic" for playwrights where writers take center stage, and their work has a chance to grow. Held on the 2nd Tuesday of each month, The Dark Room is open to all writers and performers, as well as audience members interested in cold readings of new scripts. Part of CPT's New Play Development programming, The Dark Room provides new and experienced writers the opportunity to test drive their new play, novel, poem, or any other written material in a supportive, yet critical, environment. Playwrights may bring up to 10 pages of material and actors are cast on the spot.

Location And Venues

Cleveland Public Theatre’s Box Office is located at 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH 44102, and unless otherwise noted, all performances take place in venues inside the CPT campus.

Cleveland Public Theatre’s campus is comprised of two primary venues—the historic Gordon Square Theatre and the James Levin Theatre. Both mainstage venues are fully ADA compliant, featuring a patron elevator and all gender, wheelchair accessible restrooms.

Choose What You Pay

In keeping with CPT’s mission to raise consciousness and nurture compassion through groundbreaking performances and life-changing education programs, we feel that it is of the utmost importance to make theater accessible to all; thus, is why tickets to all CPT productions (minus fundraisers and productions from outside vendors) are Choose What You Pay starting at $1.

Tickets will go on sale for all productions in August and can be purchased at cptonline.org or through the box office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Note that tickets for Pandemonium: Into the Depths are on sale now.