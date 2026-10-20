Review: MRS. MANNERLY at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

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"It’s ok to be a phony, just don’t be a fake."

Wise advice from the formidable teacher at the center of Jeffrey Hatcher’s nostalgic comedy, Mrs. Mannerly. Though the play is set in 1967 Steubenville, Ohio, her distinction between putting on a polite front for the sake of social grace versus completely misrepresenting who you are feels just as relevant today. It's a timeless reminder that resonates no matter where you live.

For Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, bringing back a show a decade and a half later came down to simple audience demand: producing artistic director D. Lynn Meyers noted that Mrs. Mannerly remains one of the theatre's most-requested productions. By reuniting the exact dream team that originated the show in 2012, ETC made this revival complete.

Dale Hodges and Ray McAnally return to reprise their celebrated roles, proving that some performances only get better with time. Ms. Hodges commands the stage as Mrs. Mannerly, balancing the character’s strict, no-nonsense attitude toward bad manners with sharp wit and a touch of nostalgic heart. Armed with impeccable comedic timing and a glare that could correct anyone’s posture from across the room, Hodges captures the audience just as firmly as she captures her students. Her formal demeanor provides the foil for the script’s razor-sharp wit. It is ultimately the underlying sincerity Ms. Hodges brings to the role that anchors the production, transforming what could be simple satire into a genuinely touching tribute to a bygone era.

Meanwhile, Mr. McAnally brings a striking versatility to the stage, seemingly morphing from the ambitious, quirky 10-year-old Jeffrey into his awkward classmates and a colorful cast of other characters. He single-handedly populates Mrs. Mannerly’s classroom with a lively, believable group of children. Watching him pivot between characters is an absolute joy. One moment he is radiating pre-teen insecurity, and the next, he is perfectly channeling the hilarious eccentricities of his peers. His boundless energy elevates every scene, turning what could have been a simple monologue into a laugh-out-loud ensemble performance executed by just one extraordinarily talented actor.

At the heart of the play’s dramatic conflict lies the unexpected, evolving bond between a strict teacher and her most relentless student. Ironically, Jeffrey enrolls not for personal growth, but out of a fierce drive to become the best student Mrs. Mannerly has ever taught. He transforms the etiquette class into a high-stakes arena, viewing every formal table setting as a hilarious game of survival. Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher masterfully balances this absurdity for laughs, seamlessly blending sharp, nostalgic humor with a genuine mutual respect between the characters. Ultimately, Mrs. Mannerly’s strict discipline teaches her students that true manners are not about rigid conformity, but a tool to elevate how we treat one another without compromising who we are.

Hatcher’s script continues to strike a chord, capturing audiences through sharp humor, rich nostalgia, and, most importantly, genuine heart. If you have the chance to catch this charming revival, it's a masterclass in theatrical storytelling well worth attending. Book your ticket now through November 1, 2026 to audit Mrs. Mannerly's course.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 17 Hrs 06 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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