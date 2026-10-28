Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
CINDERELLA to Open at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
The family-friendly musical will run at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will present Cinderella, a family-friendly holiday musical running December 9–30, 2026, with opening night set for Wednesday, December 9.
Featuring a book by Joseph McDonough, lyrics by David Kisor, and music by Fitz Patton, this whimsical take on the classic fairy tale combines humor, romance, and heart in a story celebrating self-discovery and confidence. D. Lynn Meyers directs, with musical direction by Steve Goers and choreography by Dee Anne Bryll.
Arden Allmon leads the cast as Cinderella, alongside Kenny Rayborn as Giselle, Phil Fiorini as King Frederick, Tierra London Rush as Aristotle the Crow, Sara Mackie as Priscilla, Brooke Steele as Plato the Toad, and Carter Minor as Prince Frederick.
The cast also features Katelyn Joy Moore as Socrates the Spider, Torie Wiggins as Clarissa, Pamela Myers as Brunhilda, and Kate Wilford as Gwendolyn the Well Wisher. Ava Ward serves as female swing and understudy.
The creative team includes scenic and lighting designer Brian C. Mehring, Costume Designer Cat Schmeal-Swope, wig and makeup designer Missy J. White, co-sound designers Jake Tillmann and Chloe Cohen, and properties curator and design assistant Shannon Rae Lutz. Jack Murphy serves as technical director, with Margot Whitney as production stage manager and Lexi Mueller as assistant stage manager.
Performances take place at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, located at 1127 Vine Street in Cincinnati, Ohio. The regular performance schedule includes Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., with variations throughout the run.
A limited number of $22 tickets are available for each performance, while student and child tickets are offered at half the regular adult ticket price. Half-price rush tickets for remaining seats are also available beginning two hours before each performance when purchased by phone or in person.
The production runs approximately 90 minutes and is suitable for general audiences, although children under four will not be admitted.
For tickets and additional information, visit www.ensemblecincinnati.org.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Past Echoes, Present Sound
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (4/14-4/14)
|
Of Land and Sea
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (3/05-3/05)
|
Through Light and Color
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (3/03-3/03)
|
Chamber Music: Elements of Sound
Robert. J. Werner Recital Hall, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (2/04-2/04)
|
Ariel Quartet: Hommage À Beethoven
Robert J. Werner Recital Hall, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (2/23-2/23)
|
DR. SEUSS’S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL
The Emery Theater (12/04-12/20)
|
Passage Into Spirit
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (4/24-4/24)
|
Mrs. Mannerly
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (10/13-11/01)
|
Cabaret
Patricia Corbett Theater, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (3/04-3/06)
|
Between Folk and Art
Robert. J. Werner Recital Hall, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (11/23-11/23)