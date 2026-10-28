CINDERELLA to Open at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

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Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will present Cinderella, a family-friendly holiday musical running December 9–30, 2026, with opening night set for Wednesday, December 9.

Featuring a book by Joseph McDonough, lyrics by David Kisor, and music by Fitz Patton, this whimsical take on the classic fairy tale combines humor, romance, and heart in a story celebrating self-discovery and confidence. D. Lynn Meyers directs, with musical direction by Steve Goers and choreography by Dee Anne Bryll.

Arden Allmon leads the cast as Cinderella, alongside Kenny Rayborn as Giselle, Phil Fiorini as King Frederick, Tierra London Rush as Aristotle the Crow, Sara Mackie as Priscilla, Brooke Steele as Plato the Toad, and Carter Minor as Prince Frederick.

The cast also features Katelyn Joy Moore as Socrates the Spider, Torie Wiggins as Clarissa, Pamela Myers as Brunhilda, and Kate Wilford as Gwendolyn the Well Wisher. Ava Ward serves as female swing and understudy.

The creative team includes scenic and lighting designer Brian C. Mehring, Costume Designer Cat Schmeal-Swope, wig and makeup designer Missy J. White, co-sound designers Jake Tillmann and Chloe Cohen, and properties curator and design assistant Shannon Rae Lutz. Jack Murphy serves as technical director, with Margot Whitney as production stage manager and Lexi Mueller as assistant stage manager.

Performances take place at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, located at 1127 Vine Street in Cincinnati, Ohio. The regular performance schedule includes Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., with variations throughout the run.

A limited number of $22 tickets are available for each performance, while student and child tickets are offered at half the regular adult ticket price. Half-price rush tickets for remaining seats are also available beginning two hours before each performance when purchased by phone or in person.

The production runs approximately 90 minutes and is suitable for general audiences, although children under four will not be admitted.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.ensemblecincinnati.org.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 03 Hrs 45 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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