MAROONED! A SPACE COMEDY to Make Cincinnati Debut at the Aronoff Center
The performance will take place on Saturday, January 23, 2027.
The award-winning, 60-minute, family-friendly puppet sensation Marooned! A Space Comedy will touch down at the Aronoff Center's intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater on Saturday, January 23 at 2:00 PM. The show is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association's 2026-27 CAA PRESENTS! season.
An astronaut crashes on an uncharted planet. Will she survive strange creatures, an abnormal atmosphere, and isolation in order to find her way home? See for yourself… in MAROONED! Featuring music from the Voyager Golden Record, this innovative new puppet show takes place at the outer reaches of space. Internationally acclaimed puppet theater and filmmaking company Alex and Olmsted presents this Jim Henson Foundation grant–awarded production.
Alex and Olmsted
(Alex Vernon and Sarah Olmsted Thomas) is an internationally acclaimed puppet theater and filmmaking company based in Baltimore, Maryland. They have toured original shows in France, Portugal, Italy, South Korea, Germany, Denmark, and Canada. USA highlights include the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Symphony Space and HERE Arts in New York City, the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Puppeteers of America Festival, and many stages in their beloved city of Baltimore. Alex and Olmsted has been recognized by The New York Times, featured in the Washington Post, and awarded four Jim Henson Foundation grants, several awards from the Maryland State Arts Council, the Baker Artist Award, and two UNIMA-USA Citations of Excellence: the highest honor for puppetry arts in the United States. Alex and Olmsted has led masterclass workshops at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, among others. Their work was presented by Mid Atlantic Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and named an official selection of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Maryland Film Festival, Paris Art Film, and others. Alex and Olmsted is a resident company at Baltimore Theatre Project. Vernon and Thomas are also proud company members of Happenstance Theater with whom they have created twelve productions since 2012. In addition to their work in live performance, Vernon maintains and repairs the automata on exhibit at the American Visionary Art Museum and Olmsted serves as President of the National Capital Puppetry Guild.
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