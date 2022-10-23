Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Each broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Oct. 23, 2022  
90.9 WGUC to Broadcast Cincinnati Opera's 2022 SUMMER FESTIVAL on Sunday Evenings in November

On Sunday evenings this November, Cincinnati Opera will partner with 90.9 WGUC, Cincinnati's classical public radio station, to broadcast select productions from its 2022 Summer Festival. Each broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET. You can listen on air at 90.9 FM and online at wguc.org.

Cincinnati Opera's 2022 Summer Festival took place June 18-July 31 and marked the company's first indoor, in-person performance season since the COVID-19 pandemic. The operas to be broadcast from the 2022 season include La Bohème, The Pirates of Penzance, Fierce (world premiere), and Aida.

The 2022 Summer Festival broadcasts are made possible through the generous cooperation of Local 1, the Cincinnati chapter of the American Federation of Musicians, and the American Guild of Musical Artists. Support for the Cincinnati Opera broadcasts on WGUC also comes from the H.B. E.W. and F.R. Luther Charitable Foundation, Narley L. Haley and Fifth Third Bank co-trustees.

For additional details, please visit wguc.org.

Cincinnati Opera's 2022 Summer Festival on 90.9 WGUC Broadcast Schedule:

Sunday, November 6; 8 p.m. ET
La Bohème

Originally performed June 18, 23, and 25, 2022, at Cincinnati Music Hall

Music by Giacomo Puccini; libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa
Mark Gibson, conductor; Alain Gauthier, stage director
Featuring Talise Trevigne, Raven McMillon, Ji-Min Park, Rodion Pogossov, Ethan Vincent, André Courville, Thomas Dreeze; Cincinnati Opera Chorus; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème has captivated audiences for generations with its unforgettable music and sweetly sentimental tale of young bohemian lovers in Paris. It all begins in a cold apartment on Christmas Eve, where the penniless poet Rodolfo prepares to celebrate with friends on the city's bustling streets. But with a quiet knock on the door, he meets Mimì, whose single candle has gone out. While searching for a match in the dark, hands touch, sparks fly, and lives change forever.

Sunday, November 13; 8 p.m. ET
The Pirates of Penzance

Originally performed July 7, 8, and 10, 2022, at Cincinnati Music Hall

Music by Arthur Sullivan; libretto by W.S. Gilbert
David Agler, conductor; Seán Curran, stage director and choreographer
Featuring Patrick Carfizzi, Zachary James, David Walton, Lauren Snouffer, Amber Wagner, Samuel Smith, Mark Diamond, Marlen Nahhas, Jasmin White, Christina Hazen; Cincinnati Opera Chorus; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

The Pirates of Penzance is a perfectly preposterous adventure, complete with dutiful daughters, cowering constables, and softhearted swashbucklers. Frederic, an orphan apprenticed to a lively band of pirates, will soon celebrate his 21st birthday, when he'll be free to pursue a life-and love-all his own. The charming Mabel catches his eye, and she's supremely smitten in return. But the crafty Pirate King finds a loophole in Frederic's contract, setting the young lovers' future upon stormy seas. Will Frederic and Mabel steer their way to a happily-ever-after?

Sunday, November 20; 8 p.m. ET
Fierce (world premiere)

Originally performed July 6, 9, and 10, 2022, at the School for Creative and Performing Arts

Music by William Menefield; libretto by Sheila Williams
Joseph Young, conductor; D. Lynn Meyers, stage director
Featuring Megan Graves, Victoria Ellington, Alicia Russell Tagert, Lauren McAllister, Wendy Hill, Indra Thomas, M. Andrew Jones, Antonio Cruz; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Four teenage girls gather for a workshop on writing an effective college essay. The teacher asks, "Tell me who you are," prompting each young woman to share her story. One mourns the loss of a special friend, while another hides behind her popularity. The third feels constrained by her parents' expectations, and the last faces a troubled homelife. Despite the chorus of trolls that taunts them, the girls unite, embarking on a transformative journey toward empowerment and self-assurance.

Sunday, November 27; 8 p.m. ET
Aida

Originally performed July 22, 26, 29, and 31, 2022, at Cincinnati Music Hall

Music by Giuseppe Verdi; libretto by Antonio Ghislanzoni
Christopher Allen, conductor; Crystal Manich, stage director
Featuring Mary Elizabeth Williams, Tichina Vaughn, Gregory Kunde, Gordon Hawkins, Morris Robinson, Jennifer Cherest, Peixin Chen, Houston Tyrrell; Cincinnati Opera Chorus; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

As war rages between enemy nations, a forbidden love burns brightly between Radamès, an Egyptian warrior, and Aida, his captive. But Aida's keeping a secret of her own-she's the daughter of the Ethiopian king and deeply devoted to her people. Will she betray Radamès to save her country or risk everything to follow her heart?

For additional schedule and performance information, visit wguc.org.

About Cincinnati Public Radio

90.9 WGUC, Cincinnati's classical public radio station, part of Cincinnati Public Radio, has been home to classical music and the arts in the Greater Cincinnati community for 60 years. Presenting the finest from the classical music canon 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with special features like Classics for Kids and New at Noon, WGUC also records and broadcasts performances by the Cincinnati Opera, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, May Festival, and other local performing groups.

About Cincinnati Opera

Cincinnati Opera's mission is to enrich and connect our community through diverse opera experiences.

Founded in 1920 and the second-oldest opera company in the nation, Cincinnati Opera presents a thrilling season of grand opera every summer and engaging programs throughout the year. The company's repertoire includes beloved classics and contemporary masterworks brought to life by some of the world's most dynamic performers and creative artists.

Season Presenting Sponsor is Huntington. Cincinnati Opera is supported by the generosity of tens of thousands of contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign. Cincinnati Opera also receives season support from The Louise Dieterle Nippert Musical Arts Fund, Patricia A. Corbett Estate and Trust, the Ohio Arts Council, and the Harry T. Wilks Family Foundation, along with general season and project support from many other generous individuals, corporations, and foundations. Cincinnati Opera is a proud member of OPERA America.

For more information, visit cincinnatiopera.org.


