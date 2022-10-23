90.9 WGUC to Broadcast Cincinnati Opera's 2022 SUMMER FESTIVAL on Sunday Evenings in November

On Sunday evenings this November, Cincinnati Opera will partner with 90.9 WGUC, Cincinnati's classical public radio station, to broadcast select productions from its 2022 Summer Festival. Each broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET. You can listen on air at 90.9 FM and online at wguc.org.

Cincinnati Opera's 2022 Summer Festival took place June 18-July 31 and marked the company's first indoor, in-person performance season since the COVID-19 pandemic. The operas to be broadcast from the 2022 season include La Bohème, The Pirates of Penzance, Fierce (world premiere), and Aida.

The 2022 Summer Festival broadcasts are made possible through the generous cooperation of Local 1, the Cincinnati chapter of the American Federation of Musicians, and the American Guild of Musical Artists. Support for the Cincinnati Opera broadcasts on WGUC also comes from the H.B. E.W. and F.R. Luther Charitable Foundation, Narley L. Haley and Fifth Third Bank co-trustees.

For additional details, please visit wguc.org.

Cincinnati Opera's 2022 Summer Festival on 90.9 WGUC Broadcast Schedule:

Sunday, November 6; 8 p.m. ET

La Bohème

Originally performed June 18, 23, and 25, 2022, at Cincinnati Music Hall

Music by Giacomo Puccini; libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa

Mark Gibson, conductor; Alain Gauthier, stage director

Featuring Talise Trevigne, Raven McMillon, Ji-Min Park, Rodion Pogossov, Ethan Vincent, André Courville, Thomas Dreeze; Cincinnati Opera Chorus; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra



Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème has captivated audiences for generations with its unforgettable music and sweetly sentimental tale of young bohemian lovers in Paris. It all begins in a cold apartment on Christmas Eve, where the penniless poet Rodolfo prepares to celebrate with friends on the city's bustling streets. But with a quiet knock on the door, he meets Mimì, whose single candle has gone out. While searching for a match in the dark, hands touch, sparks fly, and lives change forever.

Sunday, November 13; 8 p.m. ET

The Pirates of Penzance

Originally performed July 7, 8, and 10, 2022, at Cincinnati Music Hall

Music by Arthur Sullivan; libretto by W.S. Gilbert

David Agler, conductor; Seán Curran, stage director and choreographer

Featuring Patrick Carfizzi, Zachary James, David Walton, Lauren Snouffer, Amber Wagner, Samuel Smith, Mark Diamond, Marlen Nahhas, Jasmin White, Christina Hazen; Cincinnati Opera Chorus; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra



The Pirates of Penzance is a perfectly preposterous adventure, complete with dutiful daughters, cowering constables, and softhearted swashbucklers. Frederic, an orphan apprenticed to a lively band of pirates, will soon celebrate his 21st birthday, when he'll be free to pursue a life-and love-all his own. The charming Mabel catches his eye, and she's supremely smitten in return. But the crafty Pirate King finds a loophole in Frederic's contract, setting the young lovers' future upon stormy seas. Will Frederic and Mabel steer their way to a happily-ever-after?

Sunday, November 20; 8 p.m. ET

Fierce (world premiere)

Originally performed July 6, 9, and 10, 2022, at the School for Creative and Performing Arts

Music by William Menefield; libretto by Sheila Williams

Joseph Young, conductor; D. Lynn Meyers, stage director

Featuring Megan Graves, Victoria Ellington, Alicia Russell Tagert, Lauren McAllister, Wendy Hill, Indra Thomas, M. Andrew Jones, Antonio Cruz; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra



Four teenage girls gather for a workshop on writing an effective college essay. The teacher asks, "Tell me who you are," prompting each young woman to share her story. One mourns the loss of a special friend, while another hides behind her popularity. The third feels constrained by her parents' expectations, and the last faces a troubled homelife. Despite the chorus of trolls that taunts them, the girls unite, embarking on a transformative journey toward empowerment and self-assurance.

Sunday, November 27; 8 p.m. ET

Aida

Originally performed July 22, 26, 29, and 31, 2022, at Cincinnati Music Hall

Music by Giuseppe Verdi; libretto by Antonio Ghislanzoni

Christopher Allen, conductor; Crystal Manich, stage director

Featuring Mary Elizabeth Williams, Tichina Vaughn, Gregory Kunde, Gordon Hawkins, Morris Robinson, Jennifer Cherest, Peixin Chen, Houston Tyrrell; Cincinnati Opera Chorus; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra



As war rages between enemy nations, a forbidden love burns brightly between Radamès, an Egyptian warrior, and Aida, his captive. But Aida's keeping a secret of her own-she's the daughter of the Ethiopian king and deeply devoted to her people. Will she betray Radamès to save her country or risk everything to follow her heart?

