A Celebration of Life for Senator Stanley J. Aronoff Set For June at the Aronoff Center

A Celebration of Life for Senator Stanley J. Aronoff is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the Aronoff Center for the Arts located in downtown Cincinnati at 650 Walnut Street. The celebration will begin in the Otto M. Budig Lobby at 5:00 PM with drinks and lite bites and will move into the Procter & Gamble Hall at 5:45 PM for a program featuring special speakers and performers paying tribute to Stan. Cocktail attire is suggested.

RSVPs are requested at http://www.cincinnatiarts.org/stanaronoff.

Stan Aronoff played a pivotal role in the revitalization of Cincinnati during his more than three decades in public office. He championed crucial legislation, secured state funding, and advocated for the interests of the Cincinnati region with governors. The Aronoff Center stands as his enduring legacy, reflecting his 30-year dedication to the local arts community. Stan once said, “I want to be remembered for the good deeds, for some of the unnoticed constituent work we did. I want to be remembered for more than the bricks and mortar. I want to be remembered as a person who cares about people.”