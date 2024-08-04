YippieFest to Be Held at Chopin Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



YIPPIE FEST will return with its eighth annual “happening” of acts on stage for three days – August 23rd thru the 25th, 2024 – presenting theater, performance, off-beat acts and more LIVE and IN PERSON for the first time at the CHOPIN THEATRE, 1543 W Division St, Chicago.

YIPPIE FEST began in 2017 a three-day theater festival. For the second year, YippieFest will donate all proceeds to local charities. This year we will donate to Howard Brown Health, Deborah's Place, and Northwestern Settlement Food Pantry.

The full schedule of 30+ acts is at www.yippiefest.com. Audiences can stick around and see as many shows as they wish with purchase of a day pass.

The YippieFest website will also have a pre-sale of tickets for the festival. Day passes are $20 and a weekend pass is $30. The producers of YIPPIE FEST are stoked to present a 3-day happening of theatrical entertainment... YIPPIE! YIPPIE! YIPPIE!

