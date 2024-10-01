Willie Nelson Tribute Comes to Raue Center For The Arts in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake, IL has announced an upcoming show that will transport you to the heart of country music - “Willie & Family Live: Michael Moore’s tribute to Willie Nelson.” Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 7 pm.

This 90-minute show is a heartfelt homage to the legendary outlaw of country music, Willie Nelson. Michael Moore, born and raised in McKinney, Texas, brings the soulful twang of Willie Nelson to life through his exceptional talent. From the upbeat rhythm of “Whiskey River” to the classic tales of “Good Hearted Woman” and “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys,” this show captures the essence of Willie’s timeless contributions to the genre.

What sets Michael Moore apart is not only his vocal prowess but also his accomplished guitar skills, faithfully recreating every nuance of Willie’s live performances. Through years of dedicated study and countless renditions of “Whiskey River,” Moore’s ability to channel the spirit of the Red-Headed Stranger is widely regarded as the best in the world.

“Willie & Family Live” is more than just a tribute—it’s an immersive experience that delves into the life and stories behind the songs. The stage is adorned with visuals reminiscent of Willie Nelson’s iconic performances, creating a nostalgic atmosphere that transports fans back in time.

So, grab your cowboy boots, put on your favorite hat, and join us for an evening of country coolness in “Willie & Family Live: A Tribute Spectacular.” It’s not just a show; it’s a heartfelt celebration of the Red-Headed Stranger and his indelible mark on the world of country music.

Tickets start at $30* ($21 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.





Comments