WHO'S HOLIDAY Comes to Theater Wit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Remember little Cindy-Lou Who, who was not more than two? What became of that tot, after that Grinch and what-not? Find out when Cindy-Lou Who, now 40, returns to Chicago’s Theater Wit for her fourth season in Who’s Holiday!, a comedy with a twist of rhyme, November 29-December 29, 2024.

Chicago theater star Veronica Garza returns to reprise her title role, holding court from Cindy-Lou Who’s holiday bedazzled mobile home at the base of Mount Crumpit.

First Cindy-Lou welcomes audiences inside. Next she plies them with snacks and shots. Only then does she reveal the true story of the twisted turns Cindy-Lou's life took after her Christmas Eve encounter with the Grinch.

That director is Christopher Pazdernik, who returns to direct Wit’s fourth outing of this hilarious, heartfelt holiday comedy by Matthew Lombardo. Also back is Angela Weber Miller’s Jeff Award-winning, Seuss-inspired recreation of Cindy-Lou Who’s holiday-bedazzled mobile home. Designers include Shelley Strasser, lights; Uriel Gomez, costumes; Lonnae Hickman, props, and Matthew R. Chase, sound and production manager.

Comments