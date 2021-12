Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; Paramount Theatre's KINKY BOOTS Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Chicago:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristine Burdi-Stickney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 35%

Elizabeth Urlaub - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 25%

Breonn Arzell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Metropolis Perdorming Arts Centre 14%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Victoria Jablonski - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 30%

Teresa Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 22%

Autumn Egger - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 14%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Wiczer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 28%

Jerry Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 25%

Enrico Spada - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 14%

Best Direction Of A Play

Lili-Anne Brown - SCHOOL GIRLS - Goodman Theatre 30%

Corey Bradberry - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 24%

Jeremy Wechsler - Mr. Burns - A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - THEATER WIT 13%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Mike Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 29%

Frederick Alphonso - DEAR AMERICA MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS - YCYOD Entertainment 10%

E. Faye Butler - GOODS - Artemisia Theatre 8%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Mike Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 31%

Thomas Nuemann - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Elgin Theatre Company 13%

John Frank - PANDEMIC STORIES - 2nd Act Players 11%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Nickerson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 28%

Mike Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 24%

Samantha Anderson - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 16%

Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Paramount Theatre 47%

RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 37%

ISLAND SONG - 4 Chairs Theatre 8%

Best Performer In A Musical

David Pfenninger - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 24%

Mark Yacullo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 14%

Rachel Carreras - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 12%

Best Performer In A Play

Logan Brown - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 19%

Liz Yerkovich - THESE SHINING LIVES - The Drama Group 15%

Sydney Charles - I HATE IT HERE - Goodman Theatre 10%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Stephen Pickering - CINDERELLA - Barrington White House 24%

Dan Wilson - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 23%

Edward MacLennan - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 13%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Val Goramn - LUNCH LADY - 2nd Act Players 13%

Matthew Schufreider - LOVE IN THE TIME OF COVID-19 - 2nd Act Players 12%

Shariba Rivers - GOODS - Artemisia Theatre 10%

Best Play

SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 28%

SCHOOL GIRLS - Goodman Theatre 12%

Mr. Burns - A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - THEATER WIT 12%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 26%

KINKY BOOTS - Paramount Theatre 24%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 17%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

J. Spencer Greene - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 32%

Mike Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 24%

Caitlyn McLeod / Lauren Nichols - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 15%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Sigman - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 30%

Matt Kania - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 29%

Christopher Kriz - Mr. Burns - A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - THEATER WIT 7%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

DEAR AMERICA MY BLACK LIFE MATTERS - YCYOD Entertainment 50%

CABARET Q POP! FOR CIRCLES AND CIPHERS - 4 Chairs Theatre 22%

AMERICA/AMERICANS - Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre at Studio5 Performing Arts Center 16%

Best Streaming Musical

RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 54%

CINDERELLA - Barrington White House 20%

ISLAND SONG - 4 Chairs Theatre 18%

Best Streaming Play

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Elgin Theatre Company 16%

WHAT GOOD DID WE SEE TODAY? - 2nd Act Players 16%

LUNCH LADY - 2nd Act Players 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael Metcalf - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 19%

Breonn Arzell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 17%

Rachel Carreras - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Nebula 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Van Ferro - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 48%

Adia Alli - SCHOOL GIRLS - Goodman Theatre 9%

Jasmine Robertson - SHIPWRECKED: AN ENTERTAINMENT - Oil Lamp Theater 6%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Van Ferro - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 30%

Heidi Reinhofer - RIP VAN WINKLE - Sigman Brothers 15%

Stephen Pickering - CINDERELLA - Barrington White House 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Madeline Franklin - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Elgin Theatre Company 25%

Stephen Pickering - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Elgin Theatre Company 13%

Stephen Pickering - THE TAMING OF THE FOOL - Elgin Theatre Company 12%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

RAGTIME - Music Theater Works 62%

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS - CenterStage in Lake Forest 22%

NOAH - 2021 11%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

SISTER ACT - MERCURY THEATER CHICAGO 46%

BUG - Steppenwolf 23%

OTHELLO - Court Theatre 12%