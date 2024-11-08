Video/Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At Lyric Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s the day of the wedding at the palace, and seduction, jealousy, and deception are the uninvited guests. Mozart’s beloved romantic comedy The Marriage of Figaro returns to Lyric Opera of Chicago RCheck out photos and video of the production.

Chicago theater legend Barbara Gaines, the founder and longtime Artistic Director of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, directs her colorful and madcap production. Conductor Erina Yashima makes her Lyric debut leading the Lyric Opera Orchestra in bringing out all the effervescence of Mozart’s shimmering score.

The Marriage of Figaro features a global cast of stars, including Peter Kellner in his Lyric debut as Figaro, Ying Fang as Susanna, Federica Lombardi in her Lyric debut as the Countess, Gordon Bintner in his Lyric debut as the Count, and Kayleigh Decker, an alumna of Lyric’s Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center, as Cherubino.

