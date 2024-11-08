News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video/Photos: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO At Lyric Opera

Running for eight performances only, November 9–30, 2024.

By: Nov. 08, 2024
It’s the day of the wedding at the palace, and seduction, jealousy, and deception are the uninvited guests. Mozart’s beloved romantic comedy The Marriage of Figaro returns to Lyric Opera of Chicago RCheck out photos and video of the production.

Chicago theater legend Barbara Gaines, the founder and longtime Artistic Director of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, directs her colorful and madcap production. Conductor Erina Yashima makes her Lyric debut leading the Lyric Opera Orchestra in bringing out all the effervescence of Mozart’s shimmering score.

The Marriage of Figaro features a global cast of stars, including Peter Kellner in his Lyric debut as Figaro, Ying Fang as Susanna, Federica Lombardi in her Lyric debut as the Countess, Gordon Bintner in his Lyric debut as the Count, and Kayleigh Decker, an alumna of Lyric’s Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center, as Cherubino.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

Emily Richter Peter Kellner Ying Fang

Peter Kellner, Ying Fang

Peter Kellner, Ying Fang

Ying Fang

Peter Kellner, Ying Fang

Nicholas Newton Sarah Mesko Ying Fang Peter Kellner

Emily Richter Ying Fang

Ian Rucker Gemma Nha

The Company of The Marriage of Figaro

Brenton Ryan Peter Kellner Nicholas Newton

Peter Kellner

Ying Fang Emily Richter Sarah Mesko

Ying Fang

The Company of The Marriage of Figaro

The Company of The Marriage of Figaro

The Company of The Marriage of Figaro

Sarah Mesko Nicholas Newton

Ying Fang, Kayleigh Decker

Ying Fang, Brenton Ryan

Ying Fang, Kayleigh Decker, Emily Richter

Ian Rucker, Emily Richter, Ying Fang

Kayleigh Decker, Ying Fang

Ian Rucker, Peter Kellner, Matthew Boehler, Ying Fang

Ying Fang

Peter Kellner

Nicholas Newton, Sarah Mesko




Videos