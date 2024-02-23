Video: Get A First Look at JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH at Marriott Theatre

Get a first look at The Marriott Theatre's latest production, James and the Giant Peach - now on stage from February 16 through March 30, 2024. This enchanting adaptation brings to life the classic tale by celebrated author Roald Dahl, promising audiences of all ages a magical journey unlike any other.

In this whimsical adventure, young James is sent by his aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, only to stumble upon a magic potion that gives rise to an expedition of enormous scale. Finding himself at the heart of a gigantic peach and in the company of human-sized insects with personalities as large as their new home, James and his new friends embark on an odyssey that sees them adrift in the ocean, facing challenges from hunger to sharks, and learning the value of unity and quick-thinking.

The production boasts a score by the Tony Award-nominated team of Pasek and Paul, known for their work on "La La Land," "Dear Evan Hansen," and "The Greatest Showman," with a book by Timothy Allen McDonald ("Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka," "Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas"). Under the direction and choreography of Tommy Rapley, this performance is set to captivate with its vibrant characters and heartfelt story.

Founded in 1975, Marriott Theatre is known for presenting new and classic musicals, often direct from Broadway and has staged more than 258 productions before an estimated 12,000,000 people in its history. Marriott Theatre has received a record 363 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations and has employed more than 6,000 artists. In addition to the presentation of classic American musical theatre, Marriott Theatre has become a driving force in the development of original and re-imagined musicals.



