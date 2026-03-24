Video: First Look at EL ÚLTIMO SUEÑO DE FRIDA Y DIEGO at Lyric Opera of Chicago

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Lyric Opera of Chicago has released a first look video of EL ÚLTIMO SUEÑO DE FRIDA Y DIEGO, running March 21 through April 4, 2026. Check out the all-new video!

Composed by Gabriela Lena Frank with a libretto by Nilo Cruz, the opera takes place on the Day of the Dead, as Frida Kahlo returns from the underworld for 24 hours to reunite with Diego Rivera. The work premiered in 2022 and incorporates elements of surrealism and Mexican folk traditions, drawing from Kahlo’s artistic legacy and Día de Muertos rituals.

The production is directed by Lorena Maza and conducted by Roberto Kalb, both making their Lyric Opera of Chicago debuts.

Mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack stars as Frida, with baritone Alfredo Daza as Diego. The cast also includes soprano Ana María Martínez as Catrina and countertenor Key'mon W. Murrah as Leonardo.

The production features visual elements inspired by Kahlo’s world, including references to Casa Azul and imagery associated with Día de Muertos, reflecting themes of memory, identity, and artistic legacy.