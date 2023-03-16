Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre

This thrilling mystery buried by years of history, fiction and conflict plays March 2 – April 9, 2023.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 47th season with ensemble member Rajiv Joseph's Chicago premiere of Describe the Night, directed by ensemble member Austin Pendleton. This thrilling mystery buried by years of history, fiction and conflict plays March 2 - April 9, 2023 in Steppenwolf's stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, the centerpiece of its recently unveiled Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Get a first look at footage below!

Describe the Night features ensemble members Glenn Davis, James Vincent Meredith, Sally Murphy, Caroline Neff and Yasen Peyankov with Jack Cain, Charence Higgins and Jon Hudson Odom.

Truth is lie; lie is truth. 1920: Jewish writer Isaac Babel begins a journal while serving in war. Ninety years later, this same journal is found in the wreckage of a suspicious plane crash. What did Babel write, and why does it matter? Ensemble member Rajiv Joseph's epic thriller ricochets through place and time following the unlikely lives of seven individuals - soldiers and poets, KGB agents and babushkas - as they unearth mysteries buried by decades of history, fiction and blood.

Single tickets for Describe the Night starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at (312) 335-1650

Steppenwolf 2022-23 Flex Memberships are currently on sale: Black Card Memberships with six tickets for use any time for any production, and Red Card Memberships for theatergoers under 30.






