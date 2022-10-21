Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at CLUE at Mercury Theater Chicago

Performances run  October 13, 2022 – January 1, 2023.

Oct. 21, 2022  

All new clips have been released for Clue, opening tonight at Mercury Theater Chicago. Check out the video below!

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Featuring: McKinley Carter (Mrs. White), Andrew Jessop (Professor Plum), Mark David Kaplan (Wadsworth), Andrew MacNaughton (Ensemble), Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Mr. Green), Erica Stephan (Miss Scarlet), Tiffany T. Taylor (Yvette), Nancy Wagner (Mrs. Peacock), Honey West (Ensemble), and Jonah Winston (Colonel Mustard). Understudies include Peter Ferneding, Brie McClellan

Creative Team: Walter Stearns (director), Bob Knuth (scenic designer), Marquecia Jordan (costume designer), G. "Max" Maxin IV (lighting designer), Kurt Snieckus (sound designer), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (properties designer), Keith Ryan (wig designer), Rachel West (lighting supervisor), Tristan Tom (wardrobe supervisor), and Keely Vasquez (casting associate). Richard Lundy (production stage manager) Johnnie Schleyer (production manager), and Rachel Campbell (assistant stage manager), Tommy Novak (assistant director)




