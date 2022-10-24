VIRAL Horror Film Adds Additional Screenings In St. Charles and Oak Park
You can now be among the first audiences to see the film at Charlestowne 18 or The Lake Theater!
Due to popular demand, Campana Pictures and Random Acts have announced two final advanced screenings of the horror feature VIRAL in addition to the previously announced dates in Chicago. You can now be among the first audiences to see the film at Charlestowne 18 or The Lake Theater!
VIRAL's advanced screening on October 26 at Charlestowne 18 will feature a Q&A with local actors and designers who worked on the film. The majority of the finale filmed at the historic Campana Building, which many locals know as a historic landmark. Writer and director Bryan Renaud knows it as the home of his first job at the age of 16.
The cast features many of the area's brightest talents, including Janet Ulrich Brooks (Divergent), Deanna Reed-Foster (Widows), Shannon Leigh Webber (Scary Stories: Dark Web) along with Jessica Arden Napier fresh off her performances in Stranger Things and Halloween Kills.
When her granddaughter goes missing, Jane (Janet Ulrich Brooks) hires a small team to investigate. As more creators disappear, Shannon (Shannon Leigh Webber) and her friends desperately search for answers, confronting their own dark secrets along with an evil force.
Writer Crystal Skillman (Marvel, Adventure Time) returns after Scary Stories: Dark Web, which features a cameo from Tony Todd (Candyman). FullTV states the "stellar group of actors keeps the audience in their chair." Fred's Horror Corner called it "believable mix of Host and VHS" and the Chicago Reader says it sends "the good kind of creepy shiver down your spine."
Other collaborators include Creepy Duck Design (behind posters for recent smash-hits Scream, The Black Phone, and Mandy) and Julane Sullivan with All Dressed Up Costumes. The thrilling climax takes place inside the haunted Campana Factory, now on the National Registry of Historic Places. Additional filming took place in Chicago, New York, and Atlanta.
The expansive ensemble includes Ali Bailey, Debbie Baños, Kieran Cronin, Daria Koon, Aaron Holland, Marianna Gallegos, Steffen Garcia, Daryn Harrell, Kelsey Jaffer, Kevin O'Connell, Steve Peebles, Bryan Renaud, Sadieh Rifai, Rachel Rodewald, Ashlyn Seehafer, Faiz Siddique, Brian Yager, and even more to be announced.
