WICKED Will Hold Open Call For Broadway and Touring Companies in Chicago

The Broadway and National Touring Companies of Wicked will hold an open casting call for singers in Chicago this month.

According to a release, the company is seeking singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity, any gender, with fantastic voices and a wide vocal range for principal and ensemble roles in the two North American productions of WICKED. Equity and Non-Equity singers are welcome to attend.

The open call will take place Monday, May 20, 2024 from 10:30am - 1:30pm at Ballet Chicago, 17 North State Street, 19th Floor, Chicago, IL 60602

Potential callbacks will occur on May 21 and 22.

Entrants are asked to not arrive prior to 10:00am. However, entrants must arrive prior to 1:30pm to be considered.

Authorization to legally work in the United States is required.

Prepare to sing a cappella 16 bars of a contemporary musical theatre song showing range. Sopranos may sing 16 bars of a traditional legit musical theatre song showing range.

Please also bring sheet music in case you are asked to sing with piano accompaniment. Please bring a photo/resume stapled together.

