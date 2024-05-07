Duality Theatre Company Announces Tickets For Upcoming Production Of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Duality Theatre Company has announced ticket sales are now live for their upcoming production of An Enemy of the People, translated by Eleanor Marx and directed by Co-Founder of the company, Zoé Soteres. This company has been around the Chicago theatre scene for less than a year; this production marks their second show in the books.

This play will be performed for two weeks at The Den Theatre in Wicker Park (May 17th → May 26th). Rehearsals are currently underway, and tech week is slated to begin Monday, May 13th.

Written by Henrik Ibsen in 1882, An Enemy of the People centers around Dr. Stockmann, a recent medical school graduate, family-appointed medical officer, and newlywed, who discovers that his small town's coveted Health Resort is contaminated with poisonous water. In spite of his desperate attempts to reveal this danger to the public, he is met with scrutiny and the threat of disgrace by the government, the press, and the people. This Eleanor Marx translation of the play focuses on a critique of the egotism and financial inequality in the play.

"This play does a great job of commenting on the amalgamation of corporations, the press, and the government. I've never seen this play done with young people in the cast, and I think it really speaks to a younger generation. As we see more and more capitalist realist art in today's society, we need art that rejects those norms and art that requires us to think about how capitalism affects us in a well-researched way. Young people need this kind of critique to bring us together in our understanding of the way economic precarity, societal expectations, and capitalist realism affect us. " - Zoé Soteres, Co-Founder of Duality and Director of An Enemy of the People

Rehearsals for this production include weekly dramaturgy sessions, during which the cast is able to dive deeply into the text and the unique world of the play. Since Duality has shifted the script to involve more women of color, the dramaturgy behind these choices has been necessary to ensure that the identities of the actors playing these characters are represented in an accurate and compelling way.

"We get to look at it through what our lived experiences are. With our great Dramaturgy team, they set in all of the history and context, and then everything from there is collaborative. I feel like Duality Theatre has given me the opportunity to explore a classic [play] in a way that feels authentic, that includes so many different people that were excluded the first time." - Tryumph Williams, Actor with Duality portraying Editor Hovstad in An Enemy of the People

Duality Theatre Company was founded by Izzi King and Zoé Soteres, two actresses who met at The Theatre School at DePaul University in 2021 as a way to uplift young artists and advocate for the importance of paying creatives. Duality produced their first play, Indebted, written by Zoé in June of 2023. The play was rehearsed and performed under Izzi's direction in the apartment space the two founders shared. They later added three talented young women (Alena Hernandez - Finance Director; Zoe Foster - Head of Production; and Alejandra Tamez - Marketing Director) to the board. The team aims to promote new and canonical works that offer a critique of capitalist society and pay all artists working on each project.

"I feel like we all bring such different skill sets to the table. With that we are able to learn so much by watching one another." - Alena Hernandez, Finance Director of Duality; Stage Manager and 2nd Assistant Director on An Enemy of the People

Duality is offering sliding scale tickets ($35, $25, $15, and $6) for their performance with the belief that financial barriers should never limit access to the arts. The company is offering free tickets to anyone who needs them. At each show, there will be accessibility services, including sensory-friendly resources, visually impaired resources, and special seating for folks who may have a physical disability. The theatre space is wheelchair accessible.

"If a group of broke, young, 20-something college students can guarantee our artists are paid on each production, there is no reason why all young artists are not getting paid for their work." - Izzi King, Co-founder and Assistant Director for An Enemy of the People

Duality Theatre Company anticipates the premiere of their show on May 17th, symbolizing a dedication to inclusivity, social critique, and accessibility in Chicago's theater scene. By paying artists, embracing inclusive casting, and offering sliding scale tickets and accessibility services, Duality actively promotes accessibility in the arts. As they expand and present thought-provoking productions, they exemplify a catalyst for change in theater, showcasing how art can entertain and provoke social transformation.

Tickets are now available at The Den Theater website HERE.

