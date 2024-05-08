The Theatre School at DePaul University Announces New Dance Minor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Theatre School will offer a Dance Minor beginning in the Fall of 2024. Comprised of 24 credit hours, the curriculum includes Modern Dance I/II, Improvisation/Composition, Choreography for Performance, Dance for Film, African Dance, Music for Dance, and Diversity in Dance: Paradigms Shifting.

Kristina Fluty, Co-Head of MFA Acting and Head of Movement at The Theatre School at DePaul University, comments, “We are thrilled to welcome students from all over the university to our state-of-the-art facilities to take part in our thriving theatre community. We are excited to fulfill the desires of those who wish to continue their dance training while pursuing their college degrees.”

Lin Batsheva Kahn, Director of the program, comments, "Offering students an in-depth dance experience with both traditional and unique courses, this minor is a timely and significant addition to our university.”

About the Artists

Lin Batsheva Kahn has been at DePaul since 2007, where she teaches studio and original academic dance courses and creates collaborative dance performances with the School of Music faculty, graduate students, and undergrads. Since 2015, she has led an international teaching/performance project for students with Miriam Engel from A'ngela Dance Company. A Theatre School Excellence in Teaching Honoree, Kahn has received an Innovation in Teaching Award from the DePaul/Art Institute Partnership Committee, DePaul Socially Responsible Faculty, and Woman of Spirit and Action Awards. Kahn has also studied at the University of Hertfordshire with Dr. Peter Lovatt, dance psychologist and author of The Dance Cure. She created and currently teaches Diversity in Dance: Paradigms Shifting which examines racism, sexism, ageism, and ableism through the lens of dance.

Kristina Fluty is a Chicago-based movement artist/educator/consultant who has been dancing and teaching all around the city since 2002. She has served as Intimacy Director/Choreographer/Consultant for numerous professional theatre companies across the city and primarily creates/performs with Molly Shanahan/Mad Shak. Kristina holds certificates in Laban Movement Analysis and Movement Pattern Analysis, having trained with proteges of Irmgard Bartenieff and Rudolf Laban, Carol-Lynne Moore, and Warren Lamb. She has her MA in Dance/Movement Therapy and Counseling from Columbia College Chicago, and a BA in Dance with a minor in English from Point Park University.

Comments