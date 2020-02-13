VIDEO: Take a Look at Marriott Theatre's Production of THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA

"Hear ye, hear ye...Prince Wellington is seeking a bride." The classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen comes to life in a new musical THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA at Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences, 10 Marriott Drive in Lincolnshire, from February 8 to April 19, 2019, with a press opening on Saturday, February 15 at 10 a.m. This new spin on the classic tale features music by Marc Robin, book and lyrics by Rick Boynton, and additional lyrics by Curt Dale Clark and Marc Robin. THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA is directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Aaron Thielen, with musical direction by Patti Garwood.

Queen Evermean decides it's time for her son, Prince Wellington, to get married. She creates a reality game show called the "Princess Test" to find the Prince the "perfect" bride. But the Prince doesn't want to marry someone picked for him from a game show, he wants to marry for love. He escapes to the royal forest where he comes face to face with the girl he knows is the one. But will the Queen allow them to marry? Will she have to pass the Princess Test? Will a tiny pea and a stack of mattresses stand between her and true love? THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA runs one hour and all performances are followed by a question & answer session with the cast.

Starring in THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA are Marielle Nada Issa as "Ruth," Trevor Vanderzee as "Prince Wellington," Jenna Coker-Jones as "Queen Evermean," Mark David Kaplan as "Papa and Biff," Allison Sill as "Buffy and Cumula," and Ian Paul Custer as "Chester."

THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA runs most Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. with certain performances at 12:30 p.m. Visit MarriottTheatre.com or call (847) 634-0200 for exact schedule, as show times and dates may vary. Single ticket prices are $18.23 per person. Groups of 20 or more receive a discount by calling (847) 634-5909. Free parking is available at all shows. To reserve tickets, call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at (847) 634-0200 or visit www.MarriottTheatre.com.





