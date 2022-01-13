VIDEO: Sasha Hutchings Talks OKLAHOMA! Tour On ABC7

See Sasha Hutchings take on the role of Laurey during the Broadway In Chicago engagement of OKLAHOMA!, January 11 - January 23 at the CIBC Theatre. Watch her chat about the show and the city with ABC7 below.

Directed by Daniel Fish, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy and provacative and probing, this acclaimed production of Oklahoma! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this Oklahoma! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.