VIDEO: Goodman Theater Will Premiere Alone Together: Session II on August 21

Sixteen participants aged 14 to 18 develop a three-to-five-minute site-specific solo performance piece.

The Goodman Theater will premiere Alone Together: Session II on August 21 at 6:30pm.

Participants learn playwriting, movement and dance, acting and vocal performance from Chicago teaching artists and coaching from directors and designers to lift the pieces from the page to the virtual stage.

Be sure to tune in to Alone Together: Session II on August 21, below:

