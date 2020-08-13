Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Goodman Theater Will Premiere Alone Together: Session II on August 21

Article Pixel

Sixteen participants aged 14 to 18 develop a three-to-five-minute site-specific solo performance piece.

Aug. 13, 2020  

The Goodman Theater will premiere Alone Together: Session II on August 21 at 6:30pm.

Sixteen participants aged 14 to 18 develop a three-to-five-minute site-specific solo performance piece.

Participants learn playwriting, movement and dance, acting and vocal performance from Chicago teaching artists and coaching from directors and designers to lift the pieces from the page to the virtual stage.

Be sure to tune in to Alone Together: Session II on August 21, below:


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • SUMMER STAND UP Returns to Latter Through August 29
  • Exclusive: Watch 'What Could Be Better' From Liz Callaway and Seth Rudetsky LIVE; Now Available On Demand!
  • Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!
  • Birdland Jazz Club Brings Concert Series To BroadwayWorld Events: Max Von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, Telly Leung, & More Announced!