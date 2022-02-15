VIDEO: Get A First Look At Windy City Playhouse's SONS OF HOLLYWOOD

Windy City Playhouse presents SONS OF HOLLYWOOD: A PLAY WITH MUSIC by Barry Ball and Carl Menninger, directed by David H. Bell. Come experience this true story of old hollywood drama at our flagship Irving Park theater.

At the start of the 1920s, Hollywood brimmed with risqué films, enormous parties, and glamorous opening nights. Silent film stars Ramon Novarro and William Haines enjoyed lives as Hollywood royalty, engulfed in luxury. But when the Motion Picture Production Code brings an end to the no-holds-barred attitude of Hollywood and its acceptance of its gay stars, both men are forced to grapple with their identity in a suddenly oppressive world.

How will they, and their starlet pal Lucille LeSueur, adjust to their new lives under Hollywood's unforgiving new rules? When restrictive studios threaten to end their careers, will they choose love or their passion for the screen?

