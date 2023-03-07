Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at World Premiere of VILLETTE at Lookingglass Theatre Company

Villette is Charlotte Brontë’s undiscovered gem, featuring one of her most modern heroines, Lucy Snowe, on a solitary journey full of romance and intrigue. 

Mar. 07, 2023  

Get a first look at Lookingglass Theatre Company's World Premiere of Villette by Sara Gmitter, adapted from the Charlotte Brontë novel. The cast features Mi Kang as Lucy Snowe, Mo Shipley as Ginerva Fanshawe, Helen Joo Lee as Madame Beck, Renée Lockett as Mrs. Bretton, Ronald Román-Meléndez as John Graham Bretton, and Debo Balogun as Paul Emmanuel.

Villette is Charlotte Brontë's undiscovered gem, featuring one her most modern heroines, Lucy Snowe, on a solitary journey full of romance and intrigue. Ensemble Member Tracy Walsh directs Artistic Associate Sara Gmitter's riveting adaptation of this novel by the author of Jane Eyre, running February 8 - April 23, 2023. Lookingglass Theatre is located in the Water Tower Water Works building, 821 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611. Tickets are on sale now!

The creative team includes Yu Shibagaki (Scenic Design), Ensemble Member Mara Blumenfeld (Costume Design), John Culbert (Lighting Design), Deon Custard (Sound Design), and Amanda Herrmann (Properties).





