UIS Studio Theatre Events Added Through 2025 At UIS Performing Arts Center

UIS Performing Arts Center has announced the continuation of sensory-friendly performances, the Date Night Series, an Our Stage / Our Voices event, A Ground Floor Production play, a collaboration with Coalescence Theatre Project, and other great shows all held in the intimate UIS Studio Theatre.

The upcoming season promises a dynamic blend of entertainment designed to engage and inspire audiences of all ages and preferences. From thought-provoking dramas to lighthearted comedies, the UIS Studio Theatre will be buzzing with creativity and talent.

"We are dedicated to providing a welcoming space where everyone in our community can enjoy the arts," says Carly Shank, who heads Local Arts and Arts Education at UIS Performing Arts Center. "Our UIS Studio Theatre allows for an intimate experience that enhances the connection between performers and audience members."

Highlighting the season is a much-anticipated play, the first to be produced under the banner name Ground Floor Productions, the new name of the theatrical producing arm of the UIS Performing Arts Center. The Lifespan of a Fact is a funny but gripping production that challenges the boundaries between truth and fiction, weaving a narrative that will resonate long after the final curtain call. Playing four shows Thursday, September 26 through Sunday, September 29.

The UIS Performing Arts Center remains committed to inclusivity, offering a sensory-friendly performance that caters to individuals with sensory sensitivities, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable theater experience for all. All are welcome to attend Experience Tator Tots, a 60 minute performance on November 14 at 6:30 pm for $10.

The Date Night Series continues to be a favorite among patrons, offering an ideal setting to enjoy a night out immersed in culture and entertainment. These short events are only $17 per ticket and will leave you with time for dinner afterwards to make for a great date night! Come out and experience skilled local artists sharing their work in the intimate UIS Studio Theatre.

Date Night with Comedy Magic and Mentalism - September 6 at 6:30 pm - local magicians Jesse James and Rha-Bea, will present the kind of entertaining magic and mind-reading with the subtle comic sarcasm that you might find at a late-night show (think PG-13).

Date Night with Electric Bass Quintet - In partnership with UIS Music - September 13 at 6:30 pm - Max Beckman has assembled an ensemble of four bass guitarists to present the unique sound of his original compositions that use only bass and vocals. The music is at times mellow, at times rhythmic, and always makes the listener ponder "am I really only hearing bass?"

Date Night with It Takes Four to Tango - In partnership with UIS Music - October 12 at 6:30 pm - Join the UIS Music Faculty String Quartet as they share and discuss dance traditions from around the world, with a special emphasis on the tango.

Date Night with Voice and Guitar: Love Songs - November 15 at 6:30 pm - "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways." Singer-songwriter and guitarist Kevin Aldrich and vocalist Diane Dietz will share an assortment of love songs across several genres and time periods.

More information at: https://uispac.com/date-night-events/.



"Our Stage / Our Voices event underscores our commitment to showcasing diverse perspectives and voices within our community," adds Shank. Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-in-Residence Steve Sykes hosts a showcase of talented artists with disabilities, both visible and invisible, titled All Access: A Show for Every Body. Themes of disability and inclusion will be explored and celebrated on November 16 at 2 pm. Tickets are $10.

UIS Performing Arts Center is thrilled to welcome back by popular demand PLANETS with David Becker on October 5 at 7 pm, promising an unforgettable evening of musical brilliance.

In partnership with UIS Sociology/Anthropology, UIS Performing Arts Center presents One Hundred Strings: Traditional Music of India, a cultural exploration through music that promises to enchant and educate audiences on October 10 at 7 pm.

Adding to the excitement are four shows of Doctor Voynich and Her Children, presented by the UIS Performing Arts Center in collaboration with Coalescence Theatre Project. This thought-provoking production explores feminine themes of identity, family dynamics, and the pursuit of truth on November 21 through November 24.

