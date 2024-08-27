UIS Performing Arts Center Offers Free Writing For The Stage Workshop Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UIS Performing Arts Center has announced a unique opportunity for aspiring playwrights: a free Writing for the Stage workshop series, designed to introduce participants to the fundamentals of playwriting.

This four-session course will be led by Tim Crawford, the 2023-2024 Our Stage / Our Voices Artist-in-Residence whose play Outraged: Terror in Springfield 1908 was produced at the UIS Performing Arts Center in February 2024.

Participants will explore the essentials of playwriting, including how to develop an idea into a script, avoid common pitfalls, and navigate the challenges of getting their work performed. The workshop series is open to adults aged 18 and older, and is ideal for anyone interested in honing their craft or discovering their voice as a playwright.

At the end of the series, participants who complete a ten-minute play will have the chance to submit their work for consideration to be included in a staged reading evening at the UIS Studio Theatre in January 2025. This is a remarkable opportunity for writers to see their work come to life on stage.

Tim Crawford, a distinguished playwright who has had plays read and staged in locations across the continental US as well as Alaska, has designed this course to inspire and equip new playwrights with the tools they need to succeed. His extensive experience in the field ensures that participants will receive high-quality instruction and guidance.

Registration: This workshop is free, but space is limited. Interested individuals are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure their spot.

Workshop Details:

Dates: Tuesdays, October 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: UIS Performing Arts Center, 1 University Plaza, Springfield, IL 62703

Room PAC 155, Level 1, near the UIS Studio TheatreTo register or for more information, please visit the UIS Performing Arts Center website at https://uispac.com/local-arts/ or register directly at https://go.uis.edu/WritingForTheStage.

