Trap Door Theatre Announces Lineup for 31st Season of Shows

Trap Door Theatre will explore a hybrid repertory model for its 31st season. This will feature favorite Trap Door productions in rep, along with the development of two new mainstage productions, as well as a number of Trap Open Series productions throughout the season. With mainstage and repertory shows directed by Miguel Long, Nicole Wiesner, and Max Truax.

Trap Door is also excited to continue its Trap Open Series programming with a production written and directed by company member Jonathan Quigley.

Mainstage Productions:

The Mannequins' Ball

Written by Bruno Jasienski

Translated by Daniel Gerould

Directed by Miguel Long and Nicole Wiesner

Runs January 23rd-March 1st, 2025

On the one night a year when the mannequins gather for a ball, one mannequin stumbles into the wrong place and is forced to impersonate an important political figure. The Mannequins' Ball joins the absurdity of modern politics with the avant garde interest in human mechanization that characterized the experimental theatre of the inter-war years. Managing Director Nicole Wiesner and Resident Choreographer Miguel Long team up once more to tackle this ambitious and timely production.

To Be Announced

Directed by Max Truax

Runs April 24th-May 31st, 2025

Resident Director Max Truax returns to direct another Trap Door mainstage production after his rousing success of Mother Courage and her Children. More information to come soon!

In Repertory:

The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey

Written by Sławomir Mrożek

Adapted by Nicole Wiesner

With Additional Text by Matty Robinson

Directed by Nicole Wiesner and Miguel Long

Runs September 19th-28th, 2024 and June 26th-28th, 2025

Featuring: Holly Cerney, David Lovejoy, Joan Nahid, Tia Pinson, Keith Surney, Bob Wilson, and Carl Wisniewski.

Get Tickets: https://trapdoor.ticketleap.com/the-martyrdom-of-peter-ohey-in-repertory/

A family's life is turned upside down when a tiger suddenly appears in their bathroom. As more and more absurd characters invade their home (a Scientist, a Government Official, a Tax Collector, and more), the family must decide whether or not to give in and join the circus. Nominated for a Jeff Award for best Original Music in a Play, The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey examines how we cope when the world around us becomes a circus and we are the ones to pay the price.

Medea Material

Written by Heiner Müller

Translated and Adapted by Sarah Tolan-Mee

Directed by Max Truax

Runs October 17th-26th, 2024 and July 10th-12th, 2025

The classic story of Medea told through the lens of music and movement. Nominated for five Jeff Awards, Medea Material explores Euridepes' Medea and its surrounding mythology, and engages Müller's poetry and complex intersectionality in a dancetheatre spectacle.

Trap Open Series:

Trap Open explores non-traditional forms of playmaking, while developing and giving voice to the next generation of groundbreaking theatre artists.

Fraudulent LLC

Written and directed by Jonathan Quigley

Runs December 5th-21st, 2024

“The Doctor” and his team have made a business out of getting wealthy businessmen what they need, whether it's legal or not… Because if they're going to get rich off of it, why shouldn't we get rich as well?

To learn more about Season 31, visit: https://trapdoortheatre.com/season-31/.

