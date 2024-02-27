TimeLine Theatre Hosts BlackOut Night For NOTES FROM THE FIELD

Join TimeLine Theatre to experience its critically acclaimed Chicago premiere of Anna Deavere Smith’s Notes from the Field on a night dedicated to and celebrating Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) artists and audience members.

The Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. performance is BlackOut Night at Notes from the Field. Any BIPOC-identifying individuals who would like to be a part of this special evening will find more information and can purchase tickets at timelinetheatre.com/notes-blackout.

BlackOut Nights are the purposeful creation of an environment in which BIPOC-identifying audience members can experience and discuss an event in the performing arts, film, athletic, and cultural spaces where they are the majority. On March 9, TimeLine’s intention is to provide a supportive, safe, judgment-free space for BIPOC theatregoers to experience Notes from the Field, a show made by BIPOC artists, in a space reserved for the BIPOC community, with a majority of BIPOC audience members.

TimeLine is offering three Pay-What-You-Will pricing options for BlackOut Night: $15, $30, and $57 (inclusive of all fees). If these price levels are a barrier, TimeLine does have a limited number of further-reduced tickets. Please reach out to the box office to inquire via boxoffice@timelinetheatre.com or 773.281.8463 x6.

This is TimeLine’s second BlackOut Night, following last year’s in connection with its world premiere drama, Boulevard of Bold Dreams. The inaugural Black Out Night, an idea birthed by Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris, took place on September 18, 2019. For the first time in history, all 804 seats of Broadway’s Golden Theatre were occupied by Black-identifying audience members in communion, celebration, and recognition of Broadway’s rich, diverse, and fraught history of Black work. Since then, other Black Out events have organically taken hold at theaters around the country.

TimeLine is also announcing the first in a series of “Notes from Our Community” special events in association with Notes from the Field.

A reading of TimeLine South’s Recidivism plus T-Shirt Making Project is scheduled on Thursday, February 29, 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. (play reading begins at 5 p.m.) at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts Screening Room, 915 E. 60th Street, Chicago.

In Recidivism, the students of Connor High are trying their best to navigate their school’s new strict policies, but when they learn that a prison is being built blocks away, it sparks a fire within the students to take action towards autonomy. In a battle to break oppressive cycles, they form an alliance to gain respect from those in authority and create a better future for their community. Recidivism was conceived and created by the TimeLine South 2022 Ensemble.

The 60-minute play reading and a brief post-show discussion will be followed by a creative T-shirt making project for those interested in participating.

Tickets for this event are FREE but reservations are required. Visit TimeLine’s website at timelinelinetheatre.com/notes-community for more information and reservations.

This event on the South side of Chicago is the first in a series of three expected “Notes from Our Community” events inspired by Notes from the Field. Additional events are being planned for Chicago’s West side and in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood in March.

Visit timelinetheatre.com/notes-community for the current list of community events.