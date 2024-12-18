Tim Rater, President And CEO, Paramount Theatre, Named 2024 Chicagoan Of The Year-Theater By The Chicago Tribune

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chicago Tribune has named Tim Rater, President and CEO, Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora, its “2024 Chicagoan of the Year in Theater.”

Excerpting from “Tim Rater leads Paramount Theatre in transforming Aurora's downtown,” a profile posted earlier today as part of the Chicago Tribune's year-end entertainment coverage, chief theater critic Chris Jones wrote about Paramount's impact, largely manifested by Rater, on Aurora.

In the article, Rater responded, “Success was built on success…” and, “I have always felt there is such opportunity here, even if it has felt a little bit like a dream that it has all worked out the way it has. But this community has always offered us a lot of support. People love the Paramount.”

Since launching Paramount's Broadway Series in 2011 with his very first hire, Artistic Director Jim Corti, Paramount Theatre has grown to be the largest subscription theater in the nation, with more than 37,000 subscribers. Paramount has earned 124 Jeff nominations and 31 wins, including six Jeff Awards in 2022 for Kinky Boots, including Best Musical-Large, Paramount's fourth win in that category following Sweeney Todd (2017), West Side Story (2016) and Les Misérables (2015).

Now in its 13th season, Paramount's current Midwest Regional Premiere of Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical is playing through January 19 to unanimous critical acclaim and houses filled with family audiences. In fact, Frozen is on track to be Paramount's number one selling Broadway Series production in 13 seasons.

Technically, Rater's title is President and CEO, Aurora Civic Center Authority, which programs and manages five live entertainment venues in downtown Aurora:

Paramount Theatre, an 1,843-seat Art Deco theatrical palace built in 1931, home to Paramount's signature Broadway Series

Copley Theatre, presenting Paramount's BOLD Series in a sleek, 160-seat setting, right across from Paramount Theatre

Stolp Island Theatre, where Paramount's inaugural, immersive, smash hit production of Million Dollar Quartet has been extended through June 2025

RiverEdge Park, downtown Aurora's outdoor concert venue and current home to Christkindlmarket, Chicago's only suburban Christkindlmarket

Paramount School of the Arts, a busy, two-story center for live performing arts education for youth and adults, just around the corner from Paramount Theatre

Monday, December 30: Celebrate Tim Rater Day the Tim Rater Way at Paramount's All-Day Classic Movie Marathon, featuring Tim's favorite flicks for just 50 cents

In 2017, Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin declared Honorary Days for both Tim Rater and Jim Corti on each of their birthdays as annual, citywide days of recognition for their transformative impact on downtown Aurora.

This December 30th, celebrate Tim Rater Day, the Tim Rater way: at Paramount Theatre's special All-Day Classic Movie Monday Marathon!

See movies the way they were made to be seen, on the big screen in Paramount's classic movie palace, all day long. Tickets are only 50 cents each movie, or see all six movies for just $2. Even a large popcorn is just $2.

What better way to recognize Paramount's stalwart leader than by playing his top six all-time favorite movies from his formative years on his 50th birthday for 50 percent off? It's the perfect, affordable solution this holiday break. The box office opens at 8:15 a.m., the fun begins at 9 a.m., it won't end until bedtime, and Rater's personal faves are some real classics:

9 a.m.

Goonies

11:45 a.m.

Back to the Future

2:30 p.m.

Caddyshack

4:45 p.m.

Dirty Dancing

7 p.m.

Stand By Me

9 p.m.

The Shining

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday,10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.

Comments