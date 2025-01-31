Tickets to go on sale Tomorrow for Porchlight Young Professionals Fundraiser BROADWAY OPEN MIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Porchlight Music Theatre’s Porchlight Young Professionals will present the return of its popular fundraiser, Broadway Open Mic, a live karaoke special event, Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 N. Clark St. Broadway Open Mic features Alex Newkirk on piano and is hosted by Producing & Casting Associate Frankie Leo Bennett. Tickets are $35, (which includes entry to the event and one song ticket) or $30 (for entry to the event). All tickets include complimentary beverages and snacks, sponsored by The Hearty Boys and Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar and Revolution Brewing. Guests may also pay $5 to sing a song or to nominate a friend to sing or donate $10 to get out of singing when nominated. All funds raised support Porchlight Music Theatre's 30th season, including the highly recommended production of Fun Home, now playing through March 2; the Chicago premiere of Titanique, produced in association with Broadway In Chicago, and Chicago Sings 30 Years of Porchlight, Monday, May 12 at the House of Blues Chicago. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 1 at 12 p.m.

“Porchlight Young Professionals are excited to partner with Bramble Arts Loft for the return of our hit special fundraising event, Broadway Open Mic,” said Porchlight Young Professionals Chair Nate Groonwald. “Last year’s Broadway Open Mic sold out and we expect the same this March. It’s a fun night for friends to gather for great drinks from Uvae and Revolution Brewing, delicious treats from The Hearty Boys and, of course, to sing out while supporting Porchlight.”

