Tickets to OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL in Chicago is Now On Sale
Performances will run September 29-October 11.
Single tickets for Tony and Olivier Award-winning OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL's Chicago engagement are now on sale. OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL will play Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, September 29 – October 11, on its North American leg of its World Tour.
In OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), OPERATION MINCEMEAT tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.
Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), OPERATION MINCEMEAT began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025, and continues to play at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), where it has been extended eight times and will soon celebrate its 500th performance. The West End production, which has been playing at the Fortune Theatre since March 29, 2023, is widely recognized as one of the best-reviewed shows in West End history, holding the record for the most five-star reviews for a new musical, with a tally of 131. OPERATION MINCEMEAT has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg before heading across the pond.
Olivier Award nominated Robert Hastie will reprise his work for the tour, while Olivier Award nominated Jenny Arnold continues as Choreographer. The creative team will include Olivier nominated Set and Costume Designer Ben Stones, Tony and Olivier winning Lighting Designer Mark Henderson, Tony nominated Sound Designer Mike Walker, Tony nominated Orchestrator Steve Sidwell, and Olivier nominated Music Supervisor Joe Bunker. Georgie Staight is Associate Director and Paul Isaiah Isles is Associate Choreographer. Production Stage Management is by Geoff Maus, Casting is by Carrie Gardner, CSA, and General Management is by TT Partners.
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