Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ to Run at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island

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Continuing the Rock Island theater's outstanding 49th season of live entertainment, audiences are invited to follow Dorothy and her iconic friends to Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse's new presentation of THE WIZARD OF OZ. Check out photos of the production.

Running through Sept. 5, this glorious adaptation of L. Frank Baum's timeless storybook tale boasts such unforgettable songs as "If I Only Had a Brain," "Ding Dong, the Witch Is Dead" and the timeless "Over the Rainbow” and is being brought to life by a spectacular team of professional actors.

THE WIZARD OF OZ will be presented through Sept. 5 with performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday matinées at 1:15 p.m. Pre-show entertainment featuring the theatre's wait staff the Bootleggers will also precede all performances. Ticket prices are $70 for the Friday - Sunday productions and $63 for the Wednesday productions. Reduced prices for students, seniors and groups of 12 or more are also available. The theater is also offering a special show only matinee on Saturday, August 1st. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for children 18 and under.

Reservations are available through the Circa '21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theatre at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2. Online reservations can be made at circa21.com

As viewers of all ages know, THE WIZARD OF OZ finds Dorothy Gale, a young girl living on a Kansas farm with her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry, dreaming of escaping her mundane life. The family's mean neighbor Miss Gulch threatens to impound Dorothy's cherished dog Toto, so Dorothy and Toto run away. They meet up with Professor Marvel, who subtly convinces Dorothy to return home. Suddenly a cyclone hits and Dorothy and Toto, seeking shelter in the house, are transported to the Land of Oz. Shortly after arriving, Dorothy meets Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. Apparently, Dorothy's house has landed upon and fatally stricken the Wicked Witch of the East. Dorothy consequently seeks a way back home to Kansas and sets off to see the Wizard of Oz alongside three new friends: the Scarecrow, the Tinman and the Lion. But the departed witch's malevolent sister, the Wicked Witch of the West, has other plans for our storybook heroes.

Directing and choreographing Circa '21's new production of THE WIZARD OF OZ is venue veteran Tony Parise, whose previous musicals for the dinner playhouse have included “Smokey Joe's Café,” “A Christmas Story: The Musical” and “Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver.” Area favorite Ron May, who recently directed the Black Box Theatre's and Opera Quad Cities' Master Class, serves as music director.

Making her Circa '21 debut as Dorothy Gale is Sophie Kaegi, with additionally iconic WIZARD OF OZ characters played by Adam Cerny (Scarecrow), Bobby Becher (Tin Man), Jeremy Littlejohn (Cowardly Lion), Madeline Brennan (the Wicked Witch of the West), Gillian Weatherford (Glinda and Aunt Em), Brad Hauskins (Uncle Henry) and Harold Truitt (the Wizard). Meanwhile, two adorable pooches, Faye Faye and Bruno, will alternate performances as Toto.

Rounding out this talented cast are Nathan Ancheta, Croix Baker, Topher Elliott, Hannah Marie Felver, Jakob Innes, Samantha Ferrante, Chloe Schwab and Rachel Winter. Our children's ensemble includes Sofia Alleruzzo, Elizabeth Browne, Marian Driscoll, Brighton Greim, Fulton Young and Olivia Young.

Photo Credit: Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse



Sophie Kaegi, Gillian Weatherford

Adam Cerny, Sophie Kaegi

Jeremy Littlejohn, Sophie Kaegi

Jeremy Littlejohn, Bobby Becher, Brad Hauskins, Adam Cerny, Sophie Kaegi

Adam Cerny, Sophie Kaegi, Jeremy Littlejohn, Bobby Becher

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