Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

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Metropolis Performing Arts Centre ends its 26th season with an all-time classic, bringing an impressive production of The Wizard of Oz to its stage. Directed and choreographed by Tor Campbell, this show brings the familiar story to life with strong vocals, fun choreography, and great design.

It’s no small feat to tackle an adaptation of such an iconic piece of cinema. Judy Garland has set the bar so high for Dorothy that it makes any performer, intentionally or not, strive to imitate her. As Dorothy, Nora Wragg runs around Kansas and Oz with a natural innocence, kindness, and curiosity. Wragg’s rendition of “Over the Rainbow” is beautiful and stirring, but in her dialogue, you can hear remnants of Judy Garland’s distinct dialect coming through. It would’ve been nice to see Wragg’s own interpretation of Dorothy and the creative direction she would take this character who is so significant to our popular culture — even if breaking out of the box that Judy Garland has set might feel sacrilegious. Nonetheless, Wragg delivers a strong performance, particularly in her vocals.

The talented entourage we pick up along the way all bring some humor and heart to their characters. When we meet Nolan F. Robinson II as the Scarecrow, he charms us with his limber and clumsy dancing during “If I Only Had a Brain.” Similarly, David Omari nails the rigid and rustic movement of the Tinman. Jake Elkins also provides many laughs as the cowardly yet insightful Lion, including some cute nods to other Broadway hits that will certainly appeal to the musical fans in the crowd.

When it comes to the witches, Danielle Spence embodies gentle goodness through her portrayal of Glinda and Aunt Em, while Genevieve Thiers has perfected the evil witch laugh and scary neighbor vibes. Jared Brandt Hoover acts as a grounded Uncle Henry and eccentric guard, as Gabriel Fries plays the charlatan of Prof Marvel and the Wizard with great pompous energy.

The show has a strong ensemble that excels in their choreography and singing as the yellow brick road, flying monkeys, poppies, crows, trees, twister, guards, dancing jitterbugs, and residents of Oz. There are many dance numbers that give this large ensemble their chance to shine. Another delightful element of the show is the Munchkin youth ensemble. Their musical sequence brings such a charming, youthful energy to the stage that enchants in its own way. Cali Spence (the fur child of Danielle Spence) also makes a wonderful Toto, running on and off stage perfectly on cue while captivating our hearts.

The music direction by Sharon Mason heightens the show with a full orchestra visible above and behind the set that really adds to the ethereal nature of the set. The creative costume design from Theresa Ham also elevates the show visually, popping with color and texture. The scenic design from Alyssa Mohn combined with the lighting design from Sierra Walker and projections from Tony Churchill all help modernize the show and transport us to the land of Oz.

True to the source material, the show runs long — almost 2 hours 30 minutes, including intermission. While the production contains all of the classic Oscar-winning songs from the original movie — including the movie outtake “Jitterbug” — it would’ve benefited with some strategic and creative cuts to help with the pacing. Whether it’s the prolonged twister transition scene, extended dance breaks, or a drawn-out guard bit, the show feels like it lasts a bit longer than it should. Despite the longer runtime though, the overall performance is wonderfully done from the cast and crew as they take us on a timeless journey that never gets old.

Make your way down the Yellow Brick Road to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre before August 9 to see this production of The Wizard of Oz. Tickets are now on sale from $25 to $49 at the link below or by calling the box office at 847-577-2121.

Photo credit: Jennifer Heim