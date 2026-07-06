Johnny Galecki to Star in KOWALSKI at Lookingglass Theatre Company

Variety has reported that The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki will star as Tennessee Williams in Gregg Ostrin's new play Kowalski at Lookingglass Theatre Company. The production will be directed by Colin Hanlon, with performances running September 19-October 25.

Set in Provincetown in 1947, the story imagines the first meeting between Tennessee Williams and Marlon Brando that ultimately led to A Streetcar Named Desire.

Galecki shared, "The planets aligned. Gregg’s writing, Colin’s vision, and the feeling that after seven years of quietly observing life, I finally had something new to bring back to the work. Add to that the privilege of portraying one of my artistic heroes, and it became impossible to say no."

Galecki is best known for starring as Leonard Hofstadter in The Big Bang Theory. Galecki previously starred on stage in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway play The Little Dog Laughed in 2006.

Prior to The Big Bang Theory, Galecki appeared in multiple seasons of Roseanne. Additional credits include American Dreamer, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Vanilla Sky, Hancock, Entourage, In Time, Rings, plus more.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...