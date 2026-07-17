Ravinia Festival Cancels ABDUCTION FROM THE SERAGLIO Performance Due to Air Quality

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The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, IL, cancelled the performance of Mozart’s Abduction From The Seraglio on July 16 because of the increasingly hazardous air quality due to the wildfires in Canada.

Ticket buyers don’t need to take any action and will receive a full refund of their tickets automatically to their original method of payment. Ticketholders interested in attending the Saturday, July 18 matinée instead have been instructed to contact the Box Office at 847-266-5100.

The festival has stated that they are in close contact with the National Weather Service to monitor local air quality ahead of Friday’s Steans Institute and Paul Simon concerts. At this time, the performances remain scheduled. An update is set to be shared at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Stay up to date here.

Abduction From The Seraglio is set to be conducted by James Conlon, Conductor Laureate of Los Angeles Opera, with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Soprano Kathryn Lewek will take on the role of Konstanze and joining her is tenor Miles Mykkanen as Belmonte. The cast also includes Sarah Dufresne as Blonde, Brenton Ryan as Pedrillo, and Morris Robinson as Osmin. Harry Silverstein directs the production, with songs in German and action told in English.

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