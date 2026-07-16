Video: Watch Songs From A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Marriott Theatre

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New performance videos have been released from Marriott Theatre's production of A Little Night Music, now playing in Lincolnshire, Illinois through August 9. Watch the cast perform Stephen Sondheim's beloved songs, including "Send in the Clowns," "The Miller's Son," and more below.

Directed by Nick Bowling, choreographed by Katie Johannigman, and featuring music direction by Ryan T. Nelson, the production stars Andrew Samonsky and Alexandra Silber in Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Tony Award-winning musical.

Set in Sweden at the turn of the 20th century, A Little Night Music follows actress Desirée Armfeldt as she becomes entangled in a web of complicated romances involving former lovers, jealous spouses, and unexpected second chances. Filled with wit, romance, and longing, the musical features one of Sondheim's most celebrated scores, including the classic "Send in the Clowns."

The cast stars Andrew Samonsky as Frederik Egerman, Alexandra Silber as Desirée Armfeldt, Carmen Roman as Madame Armfeldt, Alan H. Green as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, Veronica Garza as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, Addie Morales as Anne Egerman, Eldon Warner-Soriano as Henrik Egerman, Madison Uphoff as Petra, Joel Gelman as Mr. Lindquist, Kelli Harrington as Mrs. Nordstrom, Jake DiMaggio Lopez as Frid, Michael Earvin Martin as Mr. Erlanson, Victoria Okafor as Mrs. Segstrom, Olivia Grace O'Sullivan as Fredrika Armfeldt, and Colette Todd as Mrs. Anderssen. Annabel Finch serves as the alternate for Fredrika Armfeldt, while Brian Hupp, Adelina Marinello, Albert Sterner, and Ava Lane Stovall round out the company as understudies.

Watch the new performance videos below.

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