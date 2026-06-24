Video: Stephen Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Marriott Theatre- First Look

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Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Tony Award-winning musical A Little Night Music is now on stage through August 9. Check out video highlights of the show!

Directed by Nick Bowling, choreographed by Katie Johannigman, and featuring music direction by Ryan T. Nelson, the production brings Sondheim's celebrated romantic musical to life with a cast led by Andrew Samonsky and Alexandra Silber.

Set in Sweden at the turn of the 20th century, A Little Night Music follows actress Desirée Armfeldt as she becomes entangled in a web of complicated romances involving former lovers, jealous spouses, and unexpected second chances. Filled with wit, romance, and longing, the musical features some of Sondheim's best-known songs, including "Send in the Clowns."

The cast stars Andrew Samonsky as Frederik Egerman, Alexandra Silber as Desirée Armfeldt, Carmen Roman as Madame Armfeldt, Alan H. Green as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, Veronica Garza as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, Addie Morales as Anne Egerman, Eldon Warner-Soriano as Henrik Egerman, Madison Uphoff as Petra, Joel Gelman as Mr. Lindquist, Kelli Harrington as Mrs. Nordstrom, Jake DiMaggio Lopez as Frid, Michael Earvin Martin as Mr. Erlanson, Victoria Okafor as Mrs. Segstrom, Olivia Grace O'Sullivan as Fredrika Armfeldt, and Colette Todd as Mrs. Anderssen. Annabel Finch appears as the Fredrika Armfeldt alternate, while Brian Hupp, Adelina Marinello, Albert Sterner, and Ava Lane Stovall serve as understudies.

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