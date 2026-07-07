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SUFFS Now Playing at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre

The musical is playing for a limited engagement through July 19 only.

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SUFFS Now Playing at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre

The first national tour of Suffs, the Tony Award-winning  musical about the passionate American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote, is now playing at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre. The musical is playing for a limited engagement through July 19 only.

Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. It's a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. Suffs tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart.

Suffs is winner of the Outer Critics' Circle Award for Best New Musical, two Drama Desk Awards including Best Score, and is “unquestionably the most emotionally stirring musical of the season” (Chicago Tribune). The successful Broadway production played a 10-month run at the Music Box Theatre from April 18, 2024, through January 5, 2025, and the first national tour marches across North America, after launching this past September in Seattle, WA.

Suffs features book, music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award-nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet, Yellow Face), choreography by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), music supervision by Andrea Grody, scenic design by Christine Peters, original Broadway scenic design by Tony Award-nominee Riccardo Hernández (Jagged Little Pill), costume design by Oscar and Tony Award-winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, Death Becomes Her), lighting design by Tony Award-nominee Lap Chi Chu (Camelot ), hair and wig design by award-winning Charles G. LaPointe, makeup design by Joe Dulude II, sound design by Jason Crystal (Sweeney Todd) with associate Sun Hee Kil (Choir Boy), orchestrations by Tony Award-winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), vocal arrangements by Shaina Taub and Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit), incidental music arrangements by Shaina Taub, Andrea Grody, and Michael Starobin, associate direction by Lori Elizabeth Parquet, associate choreography by Hawley Gould, and general management by 101 Productions, Ltd.

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