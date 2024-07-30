Tickets On Sale For Deeply Rooted Dance Theater at The Auditorium Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deeply Rooted Dance Theater is preparing its highly anticipated one-night-only performance of contemporary dance based in American and African-American traditions in dance and storytelling, taking place Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago.



The program—including a world premiere, a company premiere, and repertoire that has captivated audiences during the company’s 28-year history—will showcase the artistry, technique, and raw emotion of the Deeply Rooted dancers, demonstrating why the Chicago Tribune said, when naming the company among its top 10 in dance for 2023, that Deeply Rooted is “not only on top of its game; it’s setting the bar for modern dance in Chicago.”

Premiering in 1996, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater reimagines and diversifies the aesthetics of contemporary dance by uniting modern, classical, American, and African-American traditions in dance and storytelling. Through its uncompromising pursuit of excellence, Deeply Rooted demonstrates the transformative power of art and beauty through performance, dance education, and cultural enrichment in Chicago and on the world stage. Deeply Rooted is rooted in traditions of American and African-American dance, storytelling, and universal themes that spark a visceral experience and ignite an emotional response in diverse audiences worldwide. Deeply Rooted collaborates with nationally renowned choreographers, across the spectrum of modern, ballet, and African dance, to reflect contemporary voices. For information, visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.



Deeply Rooted’s programs are partially sponsored or supported by Allstate, Alphawood Foundation Chicago, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, The Arts Work Fund Thrive Grant of the Chicago Community Trust, Builder’s Initiative Foundation, Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project funded by Doris Duke Charitable Fund and The Mellon Foundation and The Walder Foundation, Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks Program, Chicago’s Cultural Treasures, CityArts Grant from the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Crown Family Philanthropies, Pamela Crutchfield, The Field Foundation of Illinois, Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, Ginger Farley Charitable Fund at the Chicago Community Foundation, Illinois Arts Council Agency, The International Association of Blacks in Dance, Irving Harris Foundation, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Lloyd A. Fry Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, The Polk Bros. Foundation, The Reva and David Logan Foundation, The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, U.S. Bank, Walder Foundation, Wayfarer Foundation, The Weasel Fund, and Deeply Rooted Family of Friends.



Special thanks to the following for their partnership and support: Auditorium Theatre, Ballet Chicago, Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Chicago Park District, Maywood Fine Arts, Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, St. Benedict the African Church, and University of Chicago Community Accelerator Program.

