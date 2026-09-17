Theatre Above the Law to Present GRIMM 6.0 This Halloween Season
The company's sixth collection of Brothers Grimm-inspired stories will play the Jarvis Square Theater beginning October 9.
Theatre Above the Law will bring back its annual Halloween tradition with GRIMM 6.0, running October 9-November 1 at the 30-seat Jarvis Square Theater in Chicago.
Written by Michael Dalberg and directed by Tony Lawry, the production marks the sixth installment of the company's original adaptations inspired by The Brothers Grimm.
In GRIMM 6.0, Jakob Grimm is transported through the Moon in search of his brother Wilhelm after fighting off the Wolf from Granny and Little Red. His journey takes him to a cabaret bar hosted by the Wolf, Little Red and several survivors of their respective stories.
Dalberg's previous work with Theatre Above the Law includes Cyrano, The Blood Countess and The Strange Case of Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde.
Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Previews are set for October 9 and 10, with the press opening scheduled for October 11 at 3 p.m.
GRIMM 6.0 will play the Jarvis Square Theater, located at 1439 W. Jarvis in Chicago. Tickets range from $15-$30, with preview tickets priced at $15. Tickets are available at theatreatl.org or by calling 773-655-7197.
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