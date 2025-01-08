The Second City Reveals Cast for WE ALWAYS BOUNCE BACK: A Black Excellence Comedy Revue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating its 65th year, the world’s most influential name in live comedy, The Second City, has revealed the cast and crew of We Always Bounce Black: A Black Excellence Comedy Revue. Second City Alum and celebrated theater director Anthony LeBlanc leads creative on this production with a cast that includes Spencer Hodges, Kaleb Jackson, Wanjiku Kairu, Terrance Lamonte Jr., Daryn Robinson, and Brittani Yawn. Rounding out the creative team are Assistant Director Julia Morales, Music Director Tilliski Ramey and Stage Manager Devonte E. Washington.



Chicago giving you the winter blues? We Always Bounce Black is here to bring much-needed warmth. Brimming with brand new songs, sketches, and – of course- The Second City’s world-renowned style of improv, this cast of future stars are delivering an unforgettable night. The Black Excellence Revue is more than a comedy show – it’s a celebration of Black Joy. And, just like at the Apollo, you are a part of the show.



We Always Bounce Black: A Black Excellence Comedy Revue will run January 31 – March 29 on Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm in the UP Comedy Club, located at 230 W North Ave, 3rd Floor of Piper’s Alley, Chicago. Tickets, starting at $29, are available at The Second City Box Office, by phone at 312-337-3992 or online.



The producing team includes Ed Wells (CEO), Parisa Jalili (COO/CRO), Elizabeth Howard (VP of Production), Jen Ellison (VP, Head of Creative), and Jeremy Smith (Assistant General Manager & Managing Producer).

