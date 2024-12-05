The Revival Brothers Pay Tribute To The Allman Brothers Band At Raue Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for an unforgettable night as The Revival Brothers Band brings their tribute to the legendary Allman Brothers Band to the Raue Center For The Arts. The 7-piece all-star powerhouse group is set to perform at 8 p.m., taking audiences on a captivating journey through the rich sounds of southern rock blended with blues.

Formed in January 2023 by renowned drummer Jeff Frankel, The Revival Brothers Band is based in Portland, Oregon, and has quickly made a name for itself in the music scene. In their short time together, the band has achieved significant recognition, winning the Cascade Blues Association’s prestigious Muddy Award for Performance of the Year in 2023 and performing to sold-out crowds across the region.

The Revival Brothers vow to engage audiences whether they are die-hard Allman Brothers fans or newcomers to their music. The band states that they will “take you on a journey back in time when going to hear music was a celebration.”

The lineup features a talented ensemble of musicians, including:

- **Brady Goss** (keys, vocals) – Known for his high-energy performances inspired by Jerry Lee Lewis.

- **Chuk Barber** (percussion, vocals) – A seasoned drummer with over six decades of experience, including work with legends like Dr. John and The Neville Brothers.

- **Kevin Selfe** (guitar) – A two-time Cascade Blues Association Hall of Fame inductee and one of Oregon’s most recognized guitarists.

- **Justin Defreece** (guitar) – A sought-after session musician renowned for his versatility across various instruments.

- **Timmer Blakley** (bass) – Owner of Lightning In A Bottle Records and an exceptional producer and composer.

- **Jerry Jaques** (drums) – A veteran of the San Francisco music scene with a rich history backing artists like Bonnie Raitt and Todd Rundgren.

Join The Revival Brothers Band for a night of iconic music and celebration at the Raue Center For The Arts. Experience the timeless sounds of The Allman Brothers and relive the magic of one of rock’s greatest legacies.

Tickets start at $40* ($28 for RaueNOW Members with 30% off*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. Restrictions and fees may apply.

