The Outer Loop to Present 13 SUITS: A MOTHER'S MONOLOGUES in November

The Outer Loop Theater Experience will present 13 Suits: A Mother's Monologues, running November 30 - December 22, 2024, at Raven Theatre. This production, presented by the 15-year-old nonprofit arts organization affectionately called "that innovative arts-for-action group" by its Chicago community, embraces the company's commitment to creating art that fosters empathy and social change.

Inspired by true events, 13 Suits: A Mother's Monologues is an immersive, documentary-style production co-written by Kathleen Duff and Michael Herman. Kathleen created this work as a way to process the tragic loss of her son, Patrick, in a hit-and-run accident. Drawing on personal testimonies, stories, and poignant data, this production weaves a powerful narrative of grief, resilience, and hope in the face of immense tragedy. In the spirit of The Laramie Project and The Vagina Monologues, 13 Suits offers an intimate portrayal of one mother's journey through loss and healing.

The month-long run kicks off with an Opening Night Gala Fundraiser on Friday, December 6th, and a Humanity Project Documentary Film Screening on Sunday, December 8th. A Sensory Friendly Performance is set for Sunday, December 15th.

Artistic Director and cast member, Rachael Yoder, a Chicago resident, described the project, "We are honored to bring 13 Suits: A Mother's Monologues to Chicago, at Raven Theatre, following its sold-out New York run last year. Having known Pat personally, this story holds deep meaning for me, but Kathleen's work offers a healing journey for anyone who has experienced grief. We invite you to join us in this poignant exploration of loss and the power of healing through theater."

This event is 'donate-what you can.' The Outer Loop suggests a donation of $45 per person, is happy to receive more, and grateful to receive any amount you can afford.

The show runs approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Tickets and donation info available via: https://www.raventheatre.com/stage/13suits/

