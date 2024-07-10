The Joffrey Ballet Welcomes New Member To Its Board Of Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anne L. Kaplan, Joffrey Board Chair, and Shari Massey, Acting President and CEO, have announced the appointment of Ofelia Casillas to the Joffrey Board of Directors for the 2024–2027 term.

"It is an honor to welcome Ofelia to the Joffrey Board of Directors," said Board Chair Anne Kaplan. “The collective vision of our leadership is instrumental in realizing Joffrey's ambitious goals. With her wealth of experience in non-profits, presidential campaigns, and federal government, Ofelia's insights will be pivotal in increasing the impact of Joffrey's artistic, educational, and community-driven initiatives."

“The Joffrey consistently sets new benchmarks in innovation. It is so important to have leadership who can guide us through this journey, which is why we are thrilled to welcome Ofelia to the board,” added Acting President and CEO Shari Massey. "Ofelia has been a friend of the Joffrey for years, generously offering her expertise as a Strategic Communications Consultant. Her perspective will continue to be invaluable as a Board Director.”

About The Joffrey Ballet's New Board Member

Ofelia Casillas is Vice President, External Communications, of Walgreens Boots Alliance. She has two decades of strategy and communications experience across tech, presidential campaigns, federal government, non-profits, academia, global media companies, Fortune 100 corporations, and public relations agencies. Previous leadership roles include Global Head of Communications, Google Technical Services and Go To Market, Global Head of Communications and Change Management, Google Customer Solutions, Strategic Communications Consultant with the University of Chicago and with the Joffrey Ballet; Assistant Vice President, Global Marketing Communications & Digital Strategy; and Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Edelman. She also held positions at the U.S. Department of Labor, McDonald's Corporation, Obama for America, American Civil Liberties Union, Chicago Tribune Media Group, Los Angeles Times, The State Journal-Register, People Magazine, and The Miami Herald Media Company. Ofelia attended the University of Florida and earned a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences in English and Journalism.

About The Joffrey Ballet

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for more than 65 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

