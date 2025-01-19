The Factory Theater's Overtime Series Returns With GREETINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Currently in their 30th Season of producing world premiere productions by Chicago playwrights, The Factory Theater has announced the 2025 return of their Overtime Series - short form productions that are put up in the classic scrappy black box fashion that defines the Chicago storefront aesthetic.

GREETINGS by Zack Peercy is a one hour two-hander in three locations. Following the relationship of Amy & Caroline over more than a decade, their conversations show just how hard it is to maintain a friendship through the trials of life. The script has been presented in various workshops staged at the 2022 Elgin Fringe Festival, the 40th Annual William Inge Theater Festival in 2023, and as part of Fat Theater Project's Fat Tuesdays Reading Series in 2024. Now under the direction of Taylor Pasche and starring Liz Falstreau and Theresa Leibhart, GREETINGS promises to bring humor and heartache to The Factory Theater for nine performances only from January 23 through February 1.

Chicago Playwright Zach Barr describes the play as "a note-perfect depiction of our tendency to project intimacy in our friendships while holding ourselves back from true vulnerability" and playwright, dramaturg, and fellow PA native Mersedez Hoover remarks "It's been said before, but Zack Peercy is a male playwright who actually, really knows how to write deep and interesting queer women."

"There's a deep sense of yearning that I was eager to explore in the piece," says director Taylor Pasche. "Though it was written linearly, I collaborated with Zack to present the story out of sequence to better highlight the idea of Memory - those memories you have of old or strained relationships, how they used to be, and how they stay with you."

For playwright Zack Peercy, the most exciting thing is seeing his story fully realized. "The Factory Theater is one of the last institutions in Chicago that fundamentally supports living playwrights. We're all volunteers here and we don't have the golden parachute of some other companies, but we're always doing new stories by local artists and that's invaluable."

GREETINGS will be followed by The Factory's next mainstage production KITTY JAMES AND DESTINY"S TRAIL TO OREGON by Phil Claudnic. Performances begin February 21. For all the information on their upcoming season, special events, and tickets, head to TheFactoryTheater.com.

