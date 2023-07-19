The Den Theatre Announces Upcoming Comedy Lineup

Jess Hilarious, Jenny Yang, Trae Crowder, and Phil Hanley are all coming to The Heath Mainstage.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

The Den Theatre Announces Upcoming Comedy Lineup

The Den Theatre has announced upcoming appearances by Jess Hilarious, Jenny Yang, Trae Crowder, and Phil Hanley coming to The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830 for the following shows:

Jess Hilarious

Friday, September 29, and Saturday, September 30,  2023, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $21 - $32

Prepare for laughter galore with Jess Hilarious, the comedian with a gift for hilarious one-liners and an irresistible sense of humor. You've seen her on hit TV shows where she left a lasting impression with her unique comedic style. Jess's versatility as a comedian and actress is evident in her various projects listed on IMDb. Beyond her TV appearances, she also delights her fans with a multitude of original series produced on her YouTube channel. Jess keeps it real, infusing her comedy with relatable stories from her Baltimore upbringing. With over 5.5 million followers on Instagram, Jess invites her fans to join her on a hilarious journey. Catch her in action at sold-out shows across the country, where her fascinating stage presence and captivating storytelling leave audiences in stitches.

Jenny Yang

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $35

SELF HELP ME is a competitive self-care comedy show hosted by comedian, writer and actor Jenny Yang. Every show features comedians, celebrities and wellness experts ready to test their knowledge of the latest wellness trends and reveal their own self-care obsessions. It’s like if Lovett or Leave It and @ midnight made a baby that was obsessed with wellness and lymph node massages--but also cared about the cultures and origins of these splashy trends. 

Self-care already felt competitive. We just made our anxieties into a show.

“What’s the point of self-care if you can’t win? Do you even charge your crystals, bro?”  - JENNY YANG | HOST + LIFESTYLE DIRECTOR

Trae Crowder

Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $27 - $55

Trae Crowder first gained international attention (or notoriety depending on your politics) in 2016 for his hugely viral series of “Liberal Redneck” comedic “porch rant” videos. Since then, Trae has written a best-selling book, The Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin Dixie Outta The Dark, toured the country thrice over playing sold out theatre shows under the WellRED Comedy Tour banner, and appeared on several news and late-night TV shows. 

Initially from rural Celina, Tennessee, Trae now lives in Los Angeles, CA and has developed and sold five scripted pilots and continues to work as a writer. Trae stars in and produces regular sketches which have garnered tens of millions of views online. Crowder also co-wrote and produced an hour-long documentary featuring Crowder and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, about universal basic income. 

Additionally, Trae co-hosts hugely popular “WellRED,” “Evening Skews” and “Puttin’ On Airs” podcasts. His debut 30-minute standup comedy special was taped in 2021 in Nashville, TN. He also continues to rant and rave on the internet to the mostly-delight of his lovely fanbase.

Phil Hanley

Friday, November 17,  2023, at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.

Originally from Vancouver, Phil Hanley is a stand-up, actor, and writer who's a regular at NYC’s renowned Comedy Cellar. He has performed stand-up on multiple late-night shows and in his own half-hour comedy special and has appeared in films alongside Tim Heidecker and Amy Schumer. His album, “Please Don’t Chit Chat While I’m Pursuing My Dream,” was released in 2018.




